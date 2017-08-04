Some of the cars that will be hitting the auction block

The rash of supercars we have seen since the turn of the millennium are already beginning to ripen at auction, and no less than 17 modern supercars are expected to sell for more than a million dollars at Monterey Car Week this year.

Monterey has traditionally been the domain of classic cars of yesteryear, but the spending power of the Monterey audience has seen it become the domain of anything rare and exclusive. This year RM-Sothebys is adding selected jewellery to the auction card, recognizing that any large gathering of UHNW (ultra high net worth) individuals is an opportunity to market a myriad of wares.

The most prominent of the supercars of recent years is Ferrari's La Ferrari, with no less than four of the 949 hp hybrids going to auction with prices ranging from US$4.7 million through to $3.3 million.

That's considerably above what buyers paid for the car from Ferrari – the buy price was around $1.4 million for each of the 499 LaFerraris built, but to get on the list of prospective buyers, you also needed to be a good Ferrari customer with a string of Ferraris behind you going back a few years. Hundreds of people met those criteria and still missed out.

Getting a LaFerrari, McLaren P1 or Porsche 918 requires qualifying as a good customer which can be a difficult task, and they are so desirable as a badge of success that it has inflated the sell price well beyond the buy price – when the 500th and first publicly available LaFerrari was auctioned by RM-Sothebys last December (2016), it fetched $7.0 million – five times the sale price to Ferrari's finest clients.

Not far behind the La Ferrari in terms of expected sale prices in Monterey are a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, two Ferrari Enzos, a Pagani Huayra Tempesta, an Aston Martin Vulcan, two McLaren P1s and a Porsche 918 Spyder that are all expected to top $2 million.



Here's what you can buy a state-of-the-art modern sportscar for at Monterey this year.

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $4,500,000 to $4,700,000

Top Speed: 217 mph | 350 km/h

Engine: Hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) with a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

Just 209 miles from new.

Official Auction Page

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,900,000

Top Speed: 217 mph | 350 km/h

Engine: Hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) with a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

Has travelled just 200 miles.

Official Auction Page

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,800,000



Top Speed: 217 mph | 350 km/h

Engine: Hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) with a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

4,000 miles from new



Official Auction Page

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: contact auctioneer



Top Speed: 217 mph | 350 km/h

Engine: Hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) with a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System.

566 original miles from new

Official Auction Page

2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000



Top Speed: 250+ mph | 400+ km/h

Engine: 4.8 liter 1018 hp twin-supercharged DOHC aluminum V-8

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h 8.75 sec. 0-200-0 km/h 13.0 sec, 0-300-0 km/h: 25.5 Sec.

One of only two built. Owned by undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. Fine detail of the awesome specification of this vehicle in the auction description.

1,947 miles from new

Official Auction Page



2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000



Top Speed: 415 km/h | 258 mph

Engine: 1200 hp 8.0 liter quad-turbocharged W-16



Not the most exclusive but officially the world's fastest. One of 150.

Official Auction Page



2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000



Top Speed: 218 mph | 350 km/h, standing quarter in 11.1 seconds

Engine: 660 hp 6.0 liter V12 driving through a programmable 6-speed F1 paddle-shift gearbox

The car named after the maestro. One of 499.

Official Auction Page



2014 Pagani Huayra Tempesta

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,800,000



Top speed: 238 mph | 383 km/h

Engine: 720 hp, 5980 cc Mercedes-Benz AMG bi-turbo V12 with 1,000 Nm of torque

This car has 640 miles on the odometer. One of only 100 Huayra coupes

Official Auction Page

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Estimate: $2,300,000 to $2,700,000



Top Speed: 225 mph | 362 km/h

Engine: 820 hp 7.0 liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine

One of just 24 made. 100 miles from new. Track time paid for already.

Official Auction Page

2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,500,000



Top Speed: 218 mph (351 km/h), and 249 mph (401 km/h) with the limiter removed

Engine: hybrid drive 3.8 liter twin-turbo V8 Electric and electric motor (903 hp combined)

One of just 375 produced | 1,000 miles from new



Official Auction Page

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000



Top Speed: 218 mph | 350 km/h, standing quarter in 11.1 seconds

Engine: 660 hp 6.0 liter V12 driving through a programmable 6-speed F1 paddle-shift gearbox

Official Auction Page

2006 Lamborghini Concept S

Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,500,000



Top Speed: 325 km/h | 202 mph

Engine: 520 hp, 4,961 cc DOHC mid-mounted V-10 engine driving six-speed "E-Gear" sequential manual transmission

Went to auction in December 2016 with a much higher estimate and failed to sell. This is 520-horsepower V-10, production-ready, one-off Lamborghini that was intended for sale but determined to be too expensive to produce. A genuine prize.

Official Auction Page



2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,200,000



Top Speed: 218 mph | 351 km/h (249 mph | 401 km/h with the limiter removed)

Engine: hybrid drive 3.8 liter twin-turbo V8 Electric and electric motor (903 hp combined)

Official Auction Page

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,600,000

Top Speed: 210 mph | 340 km/h

Engine: 608 hp 4.6 liter V8 with two electric motors (284 hp) for 887 hp total, driving a 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission

Official Auction Page



2017 Ferrari F12TDF

Estimate: $1,350,000 to $1,500,000

Top Speed: 211 mph | 340 km/h

Engine: 763 hp 6.3 liter, front-mounted V-12 engine

Official Auction Page

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722S Roadster

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Top Speed: 208 mph | 334 km/h

Engine: 650 hp 5.5 liter supercharged V8

Official Auction Page



2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

Estimate: No official estimate

Top Speed: 202 mph | 325 km/h

Engine: 661 hp 6.0 liter V-12

Official Auction Page



Sportscars (since 2000) cheaper than $1,000,000 at 2017 Monterey Car Week

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

Estimate: $700,000 to $800,000

Official Auction Page

2000 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

Estimate: $580,000 to $780,000

Official Auction Page

2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0

Estimate: $525,000 to $575,000

Official Auction Page

2011 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.8

Estimate: $475,000 to $525,000

Official Auction Page



2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG

Estimate: $350,000 to $425,000

Official Auction Page



2009 Ferrari 16M Scuderia Spider

Estimate: $350,000 to $400,000

Official Auction Page



2006 Ford GT

Estimate: $275,000 to $350,000

Official Auction Page



2006 Ford GT

Estimate: $275,000 to $350,000

Official Auction Page



2006 Ford GT

Estimate: $275,000 to $325,000

Official Auction Page



2008 Porsche 997 GT3 RS 3.6

Estimate: $275,000 to $325,000

Official Auction Page



2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

Estimate: $275,000 to $325,000

Official Auction Page



2012 Porsche '997 GT3R' by Speedconcepts

Estimate: $250,000 to $300,000

Official Auction Page



2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Estimate: $250,000 to $300,000

Official Auction Page

2006 Aston Martin DBR9

Estimate: $325,000 to $275,000

Official Auction Page



2003 BMW Alpina V8 Roadster

Estimate: $200,000 to $250,000

Official Auction Page



2001 BMW Z8 Roadster

Estimate: $180,000 to $250,000



Official Auction Page

