Monterey Car Week 2017 has come and gone and a host of anniversaries and memories have been consigned to history.

This year was the 60th anniversary of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, and we managed to attend most events from the Concours de Lemons, McCall's Motorworks Revival, The Quail Motorsports Gathering, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Legends of the Autobahn Concours, Werks Reunion, Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance through to the culmination of the whole week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

It's hard to pick the highlights from an event as diverse and large as Monterey Car Week. It's a multi-faceted diamond, and regardless of your idea of what automotive nirvana might look like, you will find it in Monterey during this special week.

Here's a brief taste of what you'll find in our Monterey Car Week photo gallery:

There could be no more fitting entrant at Pebble Beach than this 1903 Mercedes Simplex 40 HP Tonneau, the model derived from the world's first sportscar. The car pictured was first delivered in March 1903, and is one of the oldest Mercedes in the world.



Curious about The Quail? We take you inside.

One of the highlights of the week is the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance and we have some great imagery of the concours cars in their natural habitat. That's a 1952 Jaguar XK120 Barris Roadster leading the charge across the Bixby Bridge.



In addition to the older cars, there are countless examples of the very latest and most beautiful specimens. Ken Okuyama whipped the covers off his wedge-shaped Kode 0 at the Quail this year above ...



Plus there are countless examples of the very latest and most beautiful specimens – cars you simply don't see in the wild elsewhere.



Recognize the face? McLaren ambassador and twice World F1 Champ Mika Häkkinen stepped in at the last minute for Jenson Button, who was originally down to drive the McLaren M23 at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.



The gravitational pull of that was created by first the vintage racing at Laguna Seca and the Pebble Beach Concours has become a black hole for motoring enthusiasts for one week each year. It attracts the most monied audience assembled anywhere on the planet and has become such a global platform for communicating to global influencers that even Volkswagen chose to announce the production of its Samba/Kombi/Microbus.



We've also included all the winners from the week's events ... head through to our gallery for the full Monterey photo tour.