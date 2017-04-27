Acer announced a profusion of products at a press event in New York today. Highlights include additions to the Switch 2-in-1 line, a new line of affordable Aspire notebooks and the Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop.

The Switch 2-in-1 laptop/tablets, which run Windows 10, are Acer's answer to devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Switch convertibles are bundled with a detachable keyboard accessory and the Acer Active Pen.

The top of-the-line product in this category is the Switch 5 (US$799) which includes an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 2,160 x 1,440 12-inch display, fingerprint reader, auto-retracting kickstand, up to 10.5 hours of battery life and Acer's LiquidLoop fanless cooling system. There's also the 12.2-inch Switch 3, with an Intel Celeron or Pentium processor, 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and yes, fan-driven cooling, starting at $399. Both will be available in the US in June.

Switch 5

There are four models in the all-new affordable Aspire line, ranging from casual use to more capable devices. On the budget end of things, the 14-inch Aspire 1 comes with an Intel Celeron or Pentium processor, up to 64 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM and starts at US$219. The top-of-the-line Aspire 7 contains a 7th-generation Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM and storage options up to 2 TB. It is available with either a 15-inch or 17-inch display and starts at $799. Specs vary by region.

In addition to convertibles and laptops for everyday computing, Acer also launched the Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop, which stands out for its slim 18 mm (0.74) profile. It has a 7th-generation Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 graphics, 15.6-inch FHD display and up to 32GB of RAM. Acer bills it as VR-ready but has yet to release exact specification options. It hits US shelves in August starting at US $2,999. See more in the video below.

Source: Acer [1] [2] [3]