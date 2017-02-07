There's a lot of carbon in automobile exhaust. Carbon is also used as a pigment in black ink. The guys at Singapore-based Graviky Labs have combined the one with the other, by harvesting carbon from vehicles' tailpipes to make their own eco-friendly AirInk. It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

Air-Ink started out as a 2013 experiment at the MIT Media Lab, in which candle soot was being captured and repurposed as printer toner. It's evolved in the years since. Here's how it works now …

First, a cylindrical filtration device known as the KAALINK is retrofitted to a car's tailpipe, where it collects a claimed 95 percent of particulates from the exhaust. That soot is subsequently processed to remove heavy metals and carcinogens. The resulting carbon-rich powder is reportedly safe to handle, and is used as black pigment in the group's ink.

In its current form, the process isn't particularly conducive to large-scale ink production. Graviky Labs is hoping to change that, though, using proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign.

Pledge levels start at US$25, which will get you a 2mm-tip AirInk marker … assuming things go according to plan. As a side note, 45 minutes worth of emissions are reportedly enough to produce one fluid ounce of ink, which is enough to fill one of the pens.