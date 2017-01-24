Airstream Tommy Bahama trailer brings a taste of the islands to the campground

The minute you see the Tommy Bahama Special Edition, the window graphics and awning tell you it's not just the average Airstream trailer

The perfect trailer for touring the Pacific Coast Highway, camping out at a local surf break or following Jimmy Buffet on tour, the all-new Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition brings some serious island flavor to continental highways and backways. Airstream's classic shiny aluminum design gets a massive splash of beach-inspired styling and equipment, including a surfboard-styled dining table, built-in beach bar and tropical graphics galore. Hitch it up to your SUV and drop your own personal beach house anywhere you travel.









The new 28-foot (8.5 m) Tommy Bahama trailer gives off an even more laid-back vibe than the average Airstream. The island-inspired window graphics exude white sand, fresh seafood and blended rum drinks, and the Tommy Bahama patio awning and door accents add to the tropical getaway ambiance at camp. The theme continues inside, where remote-controlled wood-shutter blinds, wood-tone trim, wall graphics, Tommy Bahama bedding hugging the pillow-top memory foam mattress, and custom-styled seating keep the island vibes bouncing.

"Airstream founder Wally Byam was an innovator and a lover of the outdoors, who believed in an enduring promise of adventure, new experiences and faraway lands," Airstream CEO Bob Wheeler explains in a press release. "That same freedom-loving spirit is also deeply woven into the essence of Tommy Bahama, and together we are on a mission to inspire travelers to get out there and experience all the road has to offer."

Easily the highlight of the Tommy Bahama package, the LED-illuminated bar stands next to the 7 cu ft (198 L) refrigerator. The perfect place to pop Red Stripes or mix up margaritas, the bar includes an ice maker, liquor storage, wine rack, and countertop ice bin for keeping bottles and cans cold but within grabbing distance.



For those that prefer to relax and imbibe under the leafy palms and bright blue sky, the accessory kit that comes standard with the trailer includes a camping chair and cooler. The cooler stores neatly underneath the bed when it's not needed for keeping beverages cold outside. The accessory pack also includes Tommy Bahama glasses, whiskey stones and towels.

Beyond its custom beachy touches, the Tommy Bahama is a well-equipped, four-berth travel trailer with a deep list of standard features. The floor plan includes a queen bed up front and a convertible dinette in back. The galley secured amidships packs a triple-burner LP gas stove, oven, microwave, Corian countertop, and Kohler stainless steel sink with cutting board cover.

The Tommy Bahama trailer includes separate shower and toilet rooms. The toilet room has a china toilet and a sink, while the shower room has a removable handheld Kohler shower. A 39-US gal (147 L) fresh water tank feeds the plumbing.

The greater spec sheet ensures that occupants stay comfortable. The standard Quietstream air conditioner fends off muggy island heatwaves and blazing desert sun alike, while the 25,000 BTU furnace keeps the inside warm through cold spells.

Also standard are the bedroom and lounge HD TVs, cable and satellite hookups, Blu-ray player and premium Bluetooth surround sound system with subwoofer. LED lighting is featured inside and out, including on the illuminated door handle. The electrical system comes standard with dual deep-cycle batteries, a 1000 W inverter and solar prewiring, and a 160 W solar package with upgraded batteries is available optionally.

Other equipment and features of note include a pop-up USB/110-volt charging dock, leather cabinet pulls, hot/cold outdoor shower and door bell. The pop-up rear hatch with screen door offers easy loading of all types of gear and cargo before providing breezy, open-air dining/lounging at camp.

The only thing the Tommy Bahama seems to be missing is some woody side panels to contrast that shiny skin, and perhaps a drop-down outdoor tiki bar for full "beach bum" effect. The new trailer starts at $114,600.

Airstream is best known for its iconic trailers, but it also offers a line of van conversions, like the Autobahn and Interstate series. The Tommy Bahama treatment extends into that van lineup, bringing the same tropical island-loving features to the Mercedes Sprinter-based Interstate camper van.