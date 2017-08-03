British artist Alex Chinneck has built a career blending art and architecture to create works like Take my lightning but don't steal my thunder and A pound of flesh for 50p. His latest project is similarly surreal and gives the impression that some kind of disaster has torn apart a London building.

Six pins and half a dozen needles is Chinneck's first permanent installation and is located on the side of Assembly London, a group of buildings in Hammersmith that includes retail, dining and office space.

Like his other projects, it involved a lot of work. Chinneck collaborated with British engineers, steelworkers and brick layers during a 14 month development process. The installation of Six pins and half a dozen needles took place over 18-hours and it had to be lifted some 75 m (246 ft) into the air to clear nearby structures.

The artwork is 20 m (65 ft)-tall and weighs 10 tonnes (11.2 US tons). It comprises 4,000 bricks and over 1,000 stainless steel components. It's supported by a framework made from galvanized steel, which is bolted and welded to the Assembly London building's primary columns.

"The work was conceived to engage people in a fun and uplifting way," says Chinneck. "Although we use real brick, it was designed with a cartoon-like quality to give the sculpture an endearing artifice and playful personality. I set out to create accessible artworks and I sincerely hope this becomes a popular landmark for London and positive experience for Londoners."

Six pins and half a dozen needles officially opened August 1 and can be viewed now at Assembly London.

Source: Alex Chinneck