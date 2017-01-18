GarageBand for iOS, Logic Pro X receive major updates

Apple made some significant updates to GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X

Today, Apple rolled out major updates to its leading music-editing apps. GarageBand for iOS now includes a synthesizer and other enhancements to the mobile music recording experience. Updates to Logic Pro X add more control over desktop audio production and support for the Touch Bar.

New tools in GarageBand for iOS

GarageBand for iOS now includes a powerful synthesizer, multi-take recording, a redesigned audio recorder and additional tools for advanced audio processing.

Alchemy, GarageBand's new synth, adds a new mobile music-making medium. It's an in-depth instrument that first appeared in Logic Pro X in 2015. The iOS version includes 150 patches for recreating the sounds of different music genres.

GarageBand's other additions are efficiency-focused. Multi-take recording means users can more easily capture and choose the best take, while the audio recorder has added one-tap vocal and studio effects. New advanced processing tools better include third-party plug-in effects and an interactive visual equalizer.

Logic Pro X adds Touch Bar support, Track Alternatives, power

Logic Pro X's most notable new addition is support for the Touch Bar, a hardware option introduced in last year's MacBook Pros. The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been decried as a non-utilitarian luxury low in allure, but Logic Pro X support could help substantiate it.

The Logic Pro X update also adds a Track Alternatives feature, which allows users to switch between different playlists of regions and edits on any track. Lastly, it introduces an updated 64-bit summing engine and 192 additional busses.

Getting the updates