GarageBand for iOS, Logic Pro X receive major updates
Today, Apple rolled out major updates to its leading music-editing apps. GarageBand for iOS now includes a synthesizer and other enhancements to the mobile music recording experience. Updates to Logic Pro X add more control over desktop audio production and support for the Touch Bar.
New tools in GarageBand for iOS
GarageBand for iOS now includes a powerful synthesizer, multi-take recording, a redesigned audio recorder and additional tools for advanced audio processing.
Alchemy, GarageBand's new synth, adds a new mobile music-making medium. It's an in-depth instrument that first appeared in Logic Pro X in 2015. The iOS version includes 150 patches for recreating the sounds of different music genres.
GarageBand's other additions are efficiency-focused. Multi-take recording means users can more easily capture and choose the best take, while the audio recorder has added one-tap vocal and studio effects. New advanced processing tools better include third-party plug-in effects and an interactive visual equalizer.
Logic Pro X adds Touch Bar support, Track Alternatives, power
Logic Pro X's most notable new addition is support for the Touch Bar, a hardware option introduced in last year's MacBook Pros. The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been decried as a non-utilitarian luxury low in allure, but Logic Pro X support could help substantiate it.
The Logic Pro X update also adds a Track Alternatives feature, which allows users to switch between different playlists of regions and edits on any track. Lastly, it introduces an updated 64-bit summing engine and 192 additional busses.
Getting the updates
Both updates are available now and are free for existing users. GarageBand for iOS is free for all newer iPhones and iPads; for owners of older devices, the app costs US$4.99. For new users, Logic Pro X has a $199.99 price tag.
Source: Apple