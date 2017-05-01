Carbon fiber has long been a beloved wonder material offering myriad benefits in segments like aerospace, motorsport and sports cars. It's now gaining more ground in other segments, including yachting. Italy's Azimut Yachts becomes the latest well-established shipyard to put its weight behind carbon fiber construction. Its upcoming S7 uses carbon fiber to keep weight down while offering all kinds of space for passengers to relax and play.



Azimut says that the use of carbon fiber in the superstructure of the 69-foot (21-m) S7 has allowed it to open up more volume while keeping weight and performance steady. This volume creates a 42.6-foot-long (13-m-long) living area below deck, along with a garage sized space to store both a 10.6-foot (3.25-m) tender and personal water craft. A pivoting stern platform creates a "gorgeous terrace on the sea."

The living area includes a 204.5-sq ft (19-sq m) owner's quarters split into four functional areas by partitions, mirrors and translucent materials. The below-deck space also houses three additional cabins.

The Azimut S7 master bedroom

The galley is located on the main deck, next to the helm, keeping the living space below deck free and open. That galley is backed by a wraparound sofa before the covered interior gives way to an open deck with a bar and outdoor lounge area.

Highlights around the interior include an indoor lounge with dual coffee tables that combine into a single, eight-person table, a large curved television in the master bedroom held at viewing height by a console with matching curvature, and a sleek curio.

The exterior includes a multi-faceted deckhouse window designed to create a dazzling interplay of reflected light.

The S7 will come powered by three Volvo IPS 1050 drives, each worth 800 hp. That triple-drive will power the yacht to speeds of more than 35 knots (65 km/h). The captain will control the vessel with an Advanced Cruising Solutions system that includes a driving joystick, active trim control, and an auto balance system that moves fuel from tank to tank to adjust transverse trim in changing load conditions.

Azimut will unveil the S7 at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival in September and plans to release more details as it prepares for the full reveal.

Source: Azimut