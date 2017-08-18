The BAC Mono takes a unique approach to speed, dropping the distractions (passengers) for the purest possible driving experience. But having one seat doesn't mean you need to feel alone while driving. BAC has put on a show on the Isle of Man, unleashing an army of 12 cars on the picturesque British outpost.

Launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2011, the Briggs Automotive Company Mono stands out among even its most focused competitors. It hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h), but the focus here is speed through the corners.

It rides on a fully-adjustable pushrod suspension, with dampers from the specialists at SACHS Racing. The ventilated 295 mm brake discs are supplied by AP Racing, while the tires have been specially developed for the car by Kumho – allowing them to complement the pushrod suspension and light kerb weight better than off-the-rack rubber.

Seeing one Mono is rare, but BAC has managed to assemble 12 in the one place. A group of 20 owners from 10 different countries were present on the Mono road trip, which spanned four days on the speed limit-free roads of the Isle of Man.

"What a fantastic weekend we enjoyed on the Isle of Man!" says Neil Briggs, co-founder of BAC. "The island really is perfect for the Mono, and we are incredibly grateful to have the chance to give our clients a taste of the Mono lifestyle in such idyllic surroundings."



Check out the video below.

Source: Briggs Automotive Company

