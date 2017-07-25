Ultra-premium cars can easily be thought of as the yachts of the road, with some fitting the description better than others. Thanks to a partnership with Princess Yachts, the all-new Bentley Continental GT Convertible Galene Edition by Mulliner is one of the best examples out there. The sporty convertible looks and feels like a stretched boat overflowing with "sophisticated maritime opulence." Drop the top and you can almost smell the salted sea air – even if you're nowhere near the coast.



The folks at Bentley's bespoke commissioning division Mulliner don't usually have a problem creating lavish, sometimes unusual limited editions, up to and including SUVs for falconers. But they figured the task of wrestling a yacht ashore required some backup, so they called in the British yacht experts at Princess.

The Galene Edition wears a Glacier White and Sequin Blue paint job that brings to mind a powerful hull afloat on crystal-blue water, although it's actually the 21-in polished propeller wheels holding it up.

A yacht, whether designed for cruising land or sea, shines brightest on board, so that's where Mulliner and Princess have spent the most time, blending various shades of leather and Alcantara into a nautically inspired cabin. Glacier White on the clock bezel, fascia panels and stowage case tie the interior and exterior together.

Another highlight of the Galene Edition is the introduction of a new Pinstripe Walnut trim, which adorns the center stack, console, trunk floor and illuminated tread plates. The open-pore wood serves as another reminder of the car's "seaworthiness."

Mulliner will offer only 30 Galene Edition examples, and buyers will be able to opt for an interior superyacht illustration hand-painted by Spanish illustrator Jaume Vilardell on the front fascia panel. Bentley's 500-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 provides power.

The yacht-inspired lines of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail make for an even more convincing land yacht, but we reckon the Mulliner Galene Edition will prove a more accessible buy than a coach-built Rolls one-off.

Source: Bentley