The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals - updated
The third annual Amazon Prime Day is currently underway and it is shaping up to be a big one. With thousands of products marked down it can be a pretty overwhelming experience to navigate so we're wading through the trenches to help highlight some of the best tech deals around.
To take part in the savings you need to join up to Amazon Prime – you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. The Prime Day sale is a giant mix of discounts lasting the entire 30 hour stretch and lightning deals that may only be live for a few hours. So not every deal may still be around by the time you click through.
We will be making this page as dynamic as possible so check back over the coming hours to see new deals as we find them. Some of the below deals are yet to go live so we don't have the final discount prices. Click through and find out after the on-sale time.
Good luck to you and your credit card.
Amazon Devices
VR
- Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle - 33% off at $399
- Playstation VR + Camera Bundle - $50 discount + free games
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Unlocked Phone + 2017 Gear VR W/Controller + Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand - 30% off entire bundle cost
Computers and Laptops
- 30% off a selection of Google-powered Chromebooks
- Dell Latitude 3379 2 in1 Laptop (on-sale at 7.00AM EST)
- HP ProBook 655 Laptop (on-sale at 10.00AM EST)
- Samsung 28-Inch UHD Monitor - 30% off at $279.99
Wearables
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Watch - 30% off at $138
- Misfit Shine 2 Fitness Tracker & Sleep Monitor - 60% off retail price
- TomTom Golfer GPS Watch (on-sale at 3.20PM EST)
Cameras and Projectors
- PANASONIC LUMIX FZ1000 4K Point and Shoot Camera (on-sale at 8.25AM EST)
- Optoma W303ST Full 3D WXGA 3000 Lumen DLP Short Throw Projector (on-sale at 8.45AM EST)
- Amaz-Play Mobile Pico Projector WIFI DLP Portable Mini Pocket Size Multimedia Video LED Gaming Projector - Currently 73% off retail price with additional sale launching at 11.15AM EST
- OldShark 3" FHD 1080P Dash Cam (on-sale at 1.15PM EST)
Headphones and Speakers
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones - 50% off retail at $98
- Anker SoundCore mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker (on-sale at 11.00AM EST)
- Anker SoundCore Sport Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Currently 34% off retail with extra sale price appearing at 11.30AM EST
- Ecandy Portable Wireless Stereo Speaker with LED Lights for iPhone (on-sale at 11.00AM EST)