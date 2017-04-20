The BMW HP4 Race is ready to hit the track out of the box

Late last year, BMW teased the EICMA crowd with a mockup of its new HP4 Race superbike, complete with an all carbon frame and wheels. Details were thin on the ground at the time, but now the company has revealed its jaw-dropping specs along with plans to produce a limited batch of 750 hand assembled machines.

The abundant use of carbon fiber puts the wet weight of the S 1000 RR-based HP4 Race at a svelte 171 kilograms (377 lb) with fuel on board (146 kg dry). That's lighter than most superbikes, and just a touch above the MotoGP factory racers. The frame alone weighs just 7.8 kilograms (17 lb).

There's further cues from both Superbike and Moto GP in the use of a full Ohlins suspension (FGR 300 upside-down fork and a TTX 36 GP spring strut), a light alloy swing arm, and Brembo GP4 PR monoblock brake calipers.

Engine performance of the HP4 Race sees an impressive peak output rated at 158 kW (215 hp) at 13,900 rpm, and maximum torque of 120 Nm (88.5 ft lb) at 10,000 rpm. By way of comparison, the 2017 BMW S 1000 RR hits 148 kW (199 hp) and makes 113 Nm (83 ft lb) of torque.

In order to achieve these numbers, BMW's engineers made modifications to the standard 999 cc, in-line four from the S 1000 RR that include connecting rods made of high-strength forged steel and a lighter crankshaft.

In order to cope with the quoted top speed of "over 300 km/h" (186 mph), the HP4 Race is also loaded with an array of on-board electronic controls and assistance systems. This includes Dynamic Traction Control, Engine Brake EBR, and Wheelie Control. These can be programmed for each gear depending on rider preference.

Additional electronics include a Pit Lane Limiter for keeping the bike at pit lane speeds and Launch Control for smoother race starts.

Further trackside adjustments can be made with a rear frame that can be set at three heights, and an 8-position foot peg setup.

A modern race ready bike also needs a way to monitor rider and bike performance. This is delivered by an onboard 2D Dashboard that tracks such rider details as lap time, DTC settings, EBR settings, and engine mapping. Mechanical information includes brake pressure, spring travel, throttle position, front and rear wheel speed, lean angle, and water temperature.

Of course, all of this limited edition speed and technology comes at a price. The HP4 Race will be available in September and can be yours for a mere £68,000 (US $87,000).

Source: BMW Motorrad