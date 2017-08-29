The Canon EOS M100 mirrorless camera is aimed at mobile photographers who want more than a smartphone camera can offer (Credit: Canon USA)

Canon has today announced the retirement of its entry-level EOS M10 mirrorless camera, which made our pick of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners in 2016, and replaced it with the EOS M100. Aimed at snappers who want more from photography than a small sensor smartphone can muster, the new camera rocks a high resolution image sensor, speedy autofocus and faster continuous shooting.

"The new Canon EOS M100 can be the ideal camera for those eager to step up their images and share their creative vision without sacrificing image quality or on-the-go performance," said Canon USA's Yuichi Ishizuka.

The M100 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS (22.3 x 14.9 mm) sensor and DIGIC 7 image processor combination, which means continuous shooting is up from 2.2 frames per second in the M10 to 4 fps for about 1,000 JPEG frames with the M100, and can get up to 6.1 fps with fixed AF (up from 4.6). ISO range runs from 100 to 25,600 without expansion, which should make low light snapping a breeze, and the camera is also capable of Full HD video recording at 60 fps, up from 30 fps in its predecessor.



The compact camera features Dual Pixel CMOS AF, too, with phase detection pixels built onto the image sensor for high speed focusing, and can shoot 14-bit RAW and JPEG photo formats simultaneously, which is useful for those who want a quick share photo for social media and an unprocessed image for tweaking in editing software.

Housed in a rangefinder-style polycarbonate body, the M100 is reported to be the slimmest of the company's M-Series cameras, at 108.2 x 67.1 x 35.1 mm (4.26 x 2.64 x 1.38 in), and tips the scales at 302 g (10.6 oz). There's a new touch interface on the selfie-friendly flip-up 3-inch LCD panel around the back, for touch focus and settings selection, and useful presets can be recalled from the Creative Assist menu, to help beginners get the best shots with ease.

As well as being able to use up to seven EF-M lenses with the new camera – from macro to telephoto – Canon has an optional adapter that opens up the system to its catalog of EF and EF-S lenses. 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth wireless connectivity is included for remote operation and cable-free image transfer, and the M100 can geotag images when paired with a GPS-packing smartphone.



The Canon EOS M100 is due out in October for a suggested retail price of US$599.99, which includes an EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, or $949.99 with an EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens and an EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. The EOS EF-M Mount Adapter costs $199.99. The video below introduces the new mirrorless camera.



Source: Canon

