When you're venturing into the wilderness, the ability to quickly boil water is convenient and, potentially, crucial for maintaining good hygiene. Although fire and a saucepan is one way to get your water bubbling away, a St Louis-based team has an alternative solution in the form of Cauldryn, a battery-powered mug.

According to its creators, the secret to the Cauldryn's on-the-go heating capability is the Fyre heating element, which attaches to the base of a vacuum-insulated 16-oz (473 ml) bottle, and can be set to four different temperatures: Hot (125-135° F/52-57° C), Extra Hot (160-170° F/71-77° C), Brew (195-205° F/91-96° C) and Boil (212° F/100° C).

In a time lapse video posted on the product's crowdfunding page, it takes 18 minutes to turn ice blocks into boiling water. The more expensive Fyre Mobile is powered by a rechargeable battery good for two full boils, although it can also be powered using a DC wall plug. The base model doesn't include a battery, but the mug's modular nature allows one to be added later on.

Battery-powered mugs or flasks that keep beverages hot are nothing new, but being able to boil water is a handy step forward from what others like the Yecup offer. Launched last year, the Yecup is able to heat liquid to 158° F (70° C) and cool it to 50° F (10° C). Cauldryn says the vacuum-sealed design of its bottle also allows it to keep drinks cool, while the ability to boil water is a huge advantage.

At the moment, Cauldryn is the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo, where it has raised more than 40 percent of its US$10,000 goal with 11 days remaining. Pledging $50 is enough to reserve a Cauldryn Fyre with no battery, while the Fyre Mobile sits at the $100 pledge level. Should the crowdfunding campaign be successful, deliveries are set to take place in October this year.

Check out the Cauldryn in action in the video below.



Source: Cauldryn