Outside of some safety and race-required changes, the Colorado ZR2 is otherwise stock off the shelf for competition in the 7300 midsize stock pickup truck class (Credit: Chevrolet)

The Vegas to Reno race is the longest-distance and most gruelling desert offroad race in the United States. This year, Baja 1000 dominators Hall Racing have teamed up with Chevrolet to put a Colorado ZR2 pickup into the mix. For the most part, the truck is stock with just a handful of modifications for this competition.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 has "trick dampers" that make it excellent for offroad use. Hall Racing has added a roll cage, a 44-gallon fuel tank, racing seats, racing lights, two-way radios, and a GPS system. Modifications to the tuning of the special dampers in the ZR2 have also been done to accommodate the terrain expected. The Colorado ZR2 is otherwise stock off the shelf (never mind the racing wrap) for competition in the 7300 midsize stock pickup truck class.

Chevy Performance is using the race and the truck as a test bed for potential parts and items to be used as dealer add-ons or standard factory installs. "The components being tested on this truck are ultimately intended to take the already-exceptional off-road capability of the Colorado to the next level," said Russ O'Blenes, Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports for General Motors.

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 uses a 3.6-liter V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck comes out of the factory with a slightly wider track than the standard Colorado and stands two inches higher in clearance. Rockers have been added for better performance over rocks and terrain while the bumpers are modified for better approach and departure angles.

The Vegas to Reno race begins Friday, August 19 in Las Vegas, and finishes Saturday morning in Reno, Nevada.

Source: General Motors