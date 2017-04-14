While Dodge has been busy making an absolute ruckus with the hellacious Demon, things have been quieter over at General Motors. A new Buick Enclave isn't exactly the vehicle to rattle the foundations of Jacobs Javits Center. But there is a bit of sports car news coming out of GM HQ, as Chevy celebrates 65 years of Corvette with the Carbon 65 Edition. The new Corvette special package brings a host of exterior and interior carbon fiber components for a little extra visual flair.



Chevy doesn't talk about weight savings in its announcement, so it seems the US$15,000 Carbon 65 package is purely a cosmetic touchup. Outside, a number of visible-carbon elements pop off the Ceramic Matrix Gray paint. Those include the spoiler, hood and ground effects. The carbon treatment extends to the roof and quarter intake ducts on the coupe model and to the tonneau inserts on the convertible.

Other special edition elements that add to the look of the Carbon 65 include the machine-grooved black wheels with Carbon-badge center caps, blue brake calipers (which pair up with a blue roof on the convertible), custom fender stripes and door graphics, and "Carbon Flash" exterior mirrors and badges.

Pull open the new Corvette's doors, and Carbon 65 door sill plates will be among the first changes to catch the eye. Others you'll notice include the gloss carbon interior trim and carbon-rimmed steering wheel. The jet black suede-wrapped interior also has competition sport seats and blue contrast stitching.

Chevy will build 650 Carbon 65 packages, offering them on the 2018 Grand Sport 3LT and Z06 3LZ trims. The new package will launch this summer alongside the rest of the 2018 Corvette family.

Source: General Motors