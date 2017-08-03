The annual Monaco Yacht Show never fails to deliver some big superyacht launches, and this year looks like it's going to be no different. The second-largest yacht to roll out of the CRN stable, the 243-ft (74-m) Cloud 9, will be on show this year, giving us a chance to gawk at its sleek lines and luxurious interior.

CRN has some impressive form when it comes to luxurious floating homes. Launched in 2014, the Chopi Chopi is less superyacht, more floating mansion. With a 262-ft (80-m) hull that took around 660,000 hours to build, and a price north of US$110 million, it's one of the most lavish yachts we've ever featured on New Atlas. There's even a Turkish bath on board.

The newest yacht to float from the CRN yards isn't quite as big as the Chopi Chopi, but 243 ft (74 m) isn't small by any measure. Both the outer lines and internal spaces were penned by Studio Zuccon International Project – the same people behind the Chopi – while Winch Design was responsible for the interior finishes and exterior guest area.

That guest area has space for 16 guests (or 12 when chartering) and 22 crew, along with space for four staff. All told, there are four guest cabins and one owner's suite spread across an estimated 1,000 square meters (10,764 sq ft) of floor space. That amount of space would be nice on dry land, let alone at sea.

When you aren't relaxing below deck, there's plenty of fun to be had up top. There's a 12-m (39-ft) pool at the rear of the main deck, and visitors can stop by using the touch-and-go helipad on the bow that is capable of supporting 3,000 kg (6,614 lb). Oh, and the owner has their own personal limousine tender on board.

Power comes from a pair of 2,682-hp (2,000-kW) engines, good for a top speed of 16.5 knots (31 km/h or 19 mph), or a range of 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km, 6,905 mi) if you're willing to dial things back to 12 knots (22 km/h, 14 mph). The yacht will hold 250,000 liters (66,043 gal) of diesel.



The Monaco Yacht Show kicks off in September. For a taste of Cloud 9, check out the video below.

Source: CRN Yachts, YachtCharterNews