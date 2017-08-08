If you're a regular camper, you may own a range of tents suitable for different situations: a lightweight tent for hiking, a larger tent for when friends or family come along, and a winter tent for colder months. Crua Outdoors has unveiled a new tent system that can serve each of those needs thanks to a modular design which includes insulation and inflatable frames.

The Crua Clan comprises three different tents. The aluminum-pole Duo is a good place to start as it's the cheapest and lightest, and can be used either as a hiking tent or connected to the larger Core to serve as a bedroom.

The Core itself has an air-frame, so is pitched using a hand pump, and is the central living space. In all, you can attach up to three Duo tents to the Core, to sleep up to six people. The Core can also be joined to a suitably-proportioned vehicle.

Then there's the Cocoon. It also has an air-frame but is insulated too, like the Thermo Tent, and can be installed within the Duo to block out light and mitigate heat and cold.

The Duo measures 9.8 x 4.9 x 4.1 ft (3 x 1.5 x 1.25 m) when in use, with weight coming in at 5 lb (2.2 kg). The insulated Cocoon measures 6.8 x 4.4 x 4 ft (2.1 x 1.35 x 1.25 m) and weighs 15 lb (7 kg). Finally, the Core is 16 x 12 x 7.5 ft (4.9 x 3.5 x 2.3 m), with weight coming in at a considerable 33 lb (15 kg).

Modular tents aren't new but with its option of insulated bedrooms and easy scalability, the Crua Clan looks like it could be useful to those who enjoy the outdoors in different weather and situations.

It's not available to purchase yet, though. As was the case with the Thermo Tent and the Hybrid, Crua has turned to Kickstarter to drum up interest and funds for the Clan.

The cheapest point of entry is currently the Duo, the hiking tent, with pledges starting at US$149. The insulated Cocoon comes in at $199 and the larger Core is pitched at $499. If you want all three, your pledge will need to be at least $749. Delivery is estimated for February, 2018, assuming all goes to plan.

Check out the video below for more information on the Crua Clan.

Sources: Crua Outdoors, Kickstarter

