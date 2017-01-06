Dell's new laptop leaves the power cord in the past

There will likely come a day when power cords connected to devices will seem as archaic as cars you actually once drove yourself. Pushing us further towards that day is a new laptop announced at CES by Dell. The Latitude 7285 2-in-1 notebook, out later this year, will be equipped with wireless charging capabilities, making it the first laptop to tout the feature and letting it join the ranks of its cord-free-charging smartphone brethren.



The 7285 was announced among a raft of other offerings from the computer maker, including the dazzling Dell Canvas, pitched at digital artists. The 12-inch computer/table will charge when set down on a mat, which can be had for an additional price. The wireless charging capabilities are provided by company WiTricity, which is AirFuel certified, so if you have Qi-enabled devices, they likely won't work on this mat.

To use the device in tablet mode, the screen detaches and promises a somewhat disappointing six hours of battery life. When it's time to dock the tablet, Dell is offering three different keyboards: a lightweight travel keyboard; the wireless charging keyboard; and a larger productivity keyboard that has a power pack, which adds four hours to the device when it's not on its mat.



The laptop also has a micro SD slot and two USB Type C/Thunderbolt ports. It comes with up to 512 GB of SSD storage, has an Intel Core i7 chip, is loaded with Window 10 and features an impressive 2,880 x 1,920 screen. The tablet alone will weigh 1.4 lb (675 g) and with the standard wireless charging keyboard attached, it will clock in at 2.3 lb (1043 g).