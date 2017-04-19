It may only be just over a year old, but DJI is putting its Phantom 4 camera drone out to pasture. It is being replaced by the Phantom 4 Advanced, which packs a number of spec upgrades and features found on the Phantom 4 Pro for less cash outlay than its predecessor. It will also be available as the Phantom 4 Advanced+, which sports a 5.5-in display integrated into the controller.

In the new Phantom 4 Advanced, the 1/2.3-in, 12.4-megapixel CMOS sensor of the Phantom 4 has been upgraded to a 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor like that found in the Phantom 4 Pro. Video processing has also been beefed up in line with the Pro with support for H.264 4K video capture at 60 frames per second or H.265 4K at 30 fps, both at a bitrate of 100 Mbps.

The Advanced also includes DJI's FlightAutonomy system that comprises five vision sensors, GPS and GLOSNASS satellite positioning, ultrasonic rangefinders and forward- and downward-facing obstacle avoidance system, but lacks the rear-facing vision system found on the Phantom 4 Pro. Flight time has also been increased from approximately 28 minutes for the Phantom 4, to approximately 30 minutes, which is again in line with the Phantom 4 Pro.

The Phantom 4 Advanced doesn't include the 5.5-in 1080p display with 1,000 cd/m2 of brightness integrated into the controller like the Pro. So if you don't want to rely on the display on your phone or tablet, you'll need shell out an additional US$300 for the Phantom 4 Advanced+.

DJI says it will continue to provide sales support for owners of the Phantom 4, which will be discontinued from April 30. The Phantom 4 Advanced and Advanced+ will begin shipping from that date and are available to buy now, priced at US$1,349 and $1,649, respectively.

Source: DJI