Dodge has put a price tag on the 475-hp sport utility/muscle car hybrid it unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show in February. At a mere US$133 per horse, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT provides 392 cubic inches of HEMI V8 power that can do 0-60 mph (0-92 km/h) sprints in 4.4 seconds, quarter miles in 12.9 seconds, and even tow up to 8,700 lb (3,946 kg) of trailer.



The 2018 Durango SRT is priced at US$62,995 before delivery. That places it in the semi-attainable bracket for a lot of buyers, though it makes the SRT the highest-priced of the Durango models. The next highest is currently the Citadel model, which peaks at around US$50,000 or so for the 2017 model year.



That extra thirteen grand brings some serious bang, though. To illustrate the point, this is a three-row family SUV that has a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified track time.

Standard performance features in the Durango SRT include the 475-hp, 637 NM (470 lb-ft) V8 HEMI attached to a performance-tuned all-wheel drive system via a TorqueFlight eight-speed automatic transmission. Those all get the Durango SRT going, while high-performance Brembo calipers (six pistons up front, four at the rear) and vented rotors make sure it can stop, too. Meanwhile, Bilstein active performance suspension components, including an active damping system, keep it on the tarmac.

Dodge also created 20-inch x 10-inch (508 x 254 mm) Goliath wheels in Low Gloss Black Noise finish for the 2018 Durango SRT as an option. On those are Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires with P Zero three-season tires being available as an option.

The Durango SRT is also set apart by its wide-body appearance, SRT badges and logos inside and out, four-inch dual round exhaust tips, and a 180 mph (290 km/h) speedometer. A new Track Mode for the transmission reduces shift times to just 160 milliseconds, with up to 70 percent of the engine's torque going to the rear wheels. Exhaust tuning finishes the job.



The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will become available in North America in late September of 2017 with several color options, as well as packaging upgrades for interior comfort and entertainment. All buyers will also receive a full day session of high-performance driving with instruction at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Arizona.

Source: FCA