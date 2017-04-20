The past several years have brought us a number of sunglasses with built-in video cameras, and the concept is kind of clever – you can record videos from your point of view, keeping your hands free the whole time. Unfortunately, though, many people don't like the thought of users recording them without their knowledge. Well, that's where Omni Wearables' FaceShot glasses come in. Their camera flips forward when in use, making it obvious that a recording is taking place.

From the sounds of things, using the FaceShots is pretty simple.

When the 1080p/30fps wide-angle camera is docked flush with the left temple arm of the water-resistant glasses, it's turned off. When you want to record, you just flip it forward – it automatically powers up and starts recording, saving footage to an onboard microSD card. According to the company, one USB charge of the built-in battery should be good for at least 1.5 hours of recording.

Depending on what sort of footage you're hoping to capture, the camera can also be angled up or down 15 degrees. And yes, there is a mic for recording sound.

Should you be interested in getting a set of the glasses, they're currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$199 will get you a pair, when and if they're ready to go. The planned retail price is $299.

You can see footage shot with them, in the video below.

Sources: Omni Wearables, Kickstarter