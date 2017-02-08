Flipboard, the popular news app that creates custom digital magazines for each user, will now allow users to take the personalization process much further. In its 4.0 release, it has added a "Smart Magazine" option for creating curated feeds related to specific user-defined special interests.

Previously, Flipboard users could only create broad-topic magazines (a feed with a specialized "flip" navigation covering all of their predefined interests) based on interests or social media content collected from Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Smart magazines make it possible to create more specialized, constantly-refined magazines based on specific subtopics.

To create a smart magazine in the new version of Flipboard (at least for iPhone), swipe past your cover stories or click the "What's your Passion?" heading. You can then select an interest, personalize it to specific subtopics, and start flipping through items right away. According to Flipboard, the more you use your smart magazines, the better the smarter they become, delivering the most relevant content to you.

The updated version of Flipboard also includes a redesigned home carousel view, where you'll find your main feed and easy access to any smart magazines you create.

We tested the new UI on iOS, and it appears that today's 4.0 update only applied to the iPhone version. The iPad app looks the same as it did before (ironically perhaps, as iPad was where Flipboard began).