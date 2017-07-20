The latest Ford GT is one of the most interesting, exciting supercars on the road today. The futuristic looks and powerful engine are impressive, but the computer trickery taking place beneath its aerodynamic skin is arguably even more fascinating. Ford has now released some information about the processing power driving the GT.

Anyone familiar with modern cars will know how reliant they are on computer chips, but the amount of data being collected on the GT takes that to new heights. Ford says the car's 50 sensors generate around 100 GB of data every hour, which is processed by more than 25 computer systems that can analyse 300 MB of data every second. The systems are made up of 10 million lines of code, which Ford claims is more than is found in a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jet.

That data encompasses a huge array of different real-time metrics. Everything from how much throttle is being applied and how much steering lock is being used, to the angle of the adjustable rear wing, the ambient temperature, humidity and sunshine levels. The information is then used by the sophisticated traction control and engine management systems to make sure you're flying down the road at the fastest possible rate.

"The Ford GT's sophisticated computing systems work hand-in-hand with the vehicle's core race car architecture to enhance performance, and also deliver greater versatility and flexibility," says Dave Pericak, Ford Performance global director. "By constantly monitoring inputs, vehicle loads and environment, and adjusting the car's profile and responses to suit, the Ford GT remains as responsive and stable at 300 km/h as it is at 30 km/h."



Source: Ford