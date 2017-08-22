On the gaming calendar, Gamescom is wedged between E3 announcements and the holiday rush of releases. Along with the odd out-of-the-blue reveal, there's usually plenty of new tidbits and teases for upcoming games, so New Atlas is digging into some of the most exciting trailers we've seen so far this week.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Wrath of the White Witch was a beautiful RPG in the PS3 days, but the charming anime art style of its sequel looks even better on the PS4. Combat has also reportedly been improved, which was a little tedious last time, and there's a sprinkling of kingdom-management gameplay thrown in.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

This new trailer for the sequel to the 2014 Wolfenstein reboot gives us a look into BJ Blazkowicz's personal stakes in the war, as the alternate-history Nazis take the fight to the US for the first time. It looks like the strong story and solid first-person shooter mechanics will return in fine form.

Jurassic World Evolution

A theme park full of dinosaurs is perfect fodder for the Rollercoaster Tycoon treatment. Jurassic World Evolution lets players build and run their own version of the park, breed dinosaurs to fill it with, and keep guests as happy and uneaten as possible. Due out mid-2018, it should land right around the time the sequel movie hits cinemas.

Age of Empires IV

It's been all but dormant since 2005, but Microsoft is bringing back the classic strategy series Age of Empires in a bigger way than we thought. After dropping a new trailer for the Definitive Edition of the original game, the company revealed that remakes of the second and third games are in the works, and announced a brand new entry.

Assassin's Creed Origins

This new cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Origins doesn't give us much information outright, but it sets up the prequel's violent and mysterious tone. Ancient Egypt looks like a perfect backdrop for the series' usual stealthy-stabby action.

Super NES Classic Edition

Nobody knows nostalgia like Nintendo, so it only makes sense that a device like the SNES Classic Edition would have a suitably early-90s-esque trailer. Through that lens, the Big N runs through the feature list for the remade console, including a Rewind button, save-anywhere system, and a choice of patterns to frame the 4:3 screen.