Gran Turismo has been making gamers feel like racing drivers since 1997. The franchise started on the original PlayStation and has followed through with appearances on the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. Now it's the PlayStation 4's turn, with the latest version, Gran Turismo Sport, finally landing on the console this October.



The news surrounding Gran Turismo is usually about the sheer number of cars on offer, but Sport is going to be a bit different. There will be just 140 cars available in the game, which instead focuses on teaching gamers about race craft and sportsmanship. Having progressed through the different license levels, drivers will be eligible for an FIA Gran Turismo Digital License from their local car club or national motorsports body, which will hold "the same value as a real-life license" if the relevant local racing body chooses to honor it.

With ever more detail in every iteration, the developers at Polyphony Digital have poured countless hours into accurately recreating all the cars and racetracks on offer in the latest offering. The team has gone so far as to analyze the paint-layer structure of the cars in the game, and the virtual interiors in the game have been modeled down to the stitching of the seat fabric.

Trackside landscapes will also be more detailed than ever. Polyphony has been logging info about the trees alongside the real-world tracks, as well as the the grain, size and distribution of asphalt at each circuit. Suffice to say, we're excited to have a try.

The game launches on October 17 in the US, priced at US$59.99 for the Standard Edition and $69.99 for the Limited Edition, which comes with eight cars to kickstart your virtual garage, a huge in-game credit balance, 30 special avatars and unique packaging.

Source: PlayStation Blog