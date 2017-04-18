The Huawei Watch 2 Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch is now available in the US (Credit: David Nield/New Atlas)

Today, the Chinese tech giant Huawei released its second-generation smartwatch in the US. The Huawei Watch 2 starts at US$300 and is sold through big-name retailers like Best Buy, Target, Newegg, B&H Photo, Amazon and Walmart, though availability may vary by outlet.

Huawei's latest wrist wearable has a more aggressive, sportier look than the first-generation model. It also rocks the latest Android Wear 2.0 operating system and many of the bells and whistles to support it: a heart rate sensor, NFC and built-in GPS amongst other specs and features.

The US version, however, lacks the LTE cellular option that was included in the European model we reviewed. (And no versions of it have an Apple Watch-like Digital Crown equivalent, like we saw in the LG Watch Sport and Style.)

In the US, only the carbon black and concrete grey color variants will be available. The third day-glow orange color option is only available in select international markets at this time. If you prefer a more traditional look, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, which appears more formal and streamlined, should also be available soon with an MSRP of $370.

Product page: Huawei

Correction: The original version of this article said the US version supports 4G LTE.