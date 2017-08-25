Let's be honest – the vast majority of people who ride electric skateboards are simply using them for transportation, not to perform tricks. With that in mind, the Oakland, California-based designers of the I-Ride did away with the traditional full wood (or plastic) deck. Instead, their e-board has a pared-down brushed aluminum deck, which is claimed to actually make for easier riding.

"The shape allows for optimal footing position which is placed directly above the wheels for balance … most of a person's weight is placed directly on the trucks which prevents the board from flipping," I-Ride Technologies CEO Yung Hua tells us. "This gives the I-Ride the best of both worlds, the stability of a long board but the portability of a [short] penny board."

There are actually two versions of the I-Ride, both of which have a stated range of 20 miles (32 km) per two-hour charge of the battery.

The base model weighs about 12 lb (5 kg), is propelled by a single hub motor, and has a top speed of 12 mph (19 km/h). The larger-wheeled Pro, on the other hand, has two hub motors, taking it up to 15 lb (7 kg) and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h).

The speed of both models is controlled via a wireless handheld remote. They also both feature regenerative braking, to help extend their battery range.

If you're interested in getting one, the I-Ride is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$449 is required for a base model, or $599 for a Pro – shipping is estimated for next January, if everything works out. The boards' planned retail prices are $699 and $899, respectively.

You can see the I-Ride in action, in the pitch video below.

Source: Indiegogo