Are flexible smartphone screens just around the bend?

We're another step closer to bendable smartphones. Japan Display Inc, which supplies Apple among others, has announced the development of a 5.5-inch flexible LCD display for smartphones that it's planning to put into mass production in 2018.

Sandwiching the liquid crystal display between a plastic substrate rather than glass gives the screen its special flexible properties, JDI says, and makes it more resistant to cracking. Not only will the phones of the future have bendable screens, they'll be better equipped to handle a drop to the sidewalk.

The likes of Samsung, Sony and LG have been working on flexible displays for years, but we're yet to see a bendable phone get close to hitting the market. Samsung's series of Galaxy Edge phones, with displays that curve at the edges, have proved popular – but even these fixed curves are tricky to manufacture and add a price premium.

Earlier efforts at bendable screens have also focused on OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology rather than LCD (liquid crystal display). While both have their advantages and disadvantages, LCD displays are typically cheaper to produce, so JDI's new screen could filter down to mid-range phones as well as high-end handsets.

That's still some way off, with production not scheduled until next year, but the display JDI is working on offers a 1,080 x 1,920 Full HD resolution, a resolution density of 401 pixels-per-inch, a contrast ratio of 1,500:1 and an LCD driving frequency of 60 Hz, 30 Hz or 15 Hz.

The slowest 15 Hz refresh rate could be used in low-powered devices like ebook readers, and JDI says it wants to expand the uses of the technology into laptop computers, car-related gadgets and other products, as well as giving hardware makers the option to "expand the degrees of freedom in smartphone design."

The company has told The Wall Street Journal that various phone makers have already expressed an interest in the new technology, and so the days of handsets with flat slabs of glass could be numbered – though even with a fully flexible screen, the first phones to use the tech may well be simply curved rather than bendable, with so many other components to factor in as well.