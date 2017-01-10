BassPro Go is part car subwoofer, part Bluetooth speaker

Want your Bluetooth speaker to do more than just lay there when it's riding to the tailgate, beach or campground in the trunk of your car? At CES 2017, JBL revealed a dual-purpose solution. The all-in-one BassPro Go is a hybrid car subwoofer and Bluetooth speaker that deepens the bass of your in-vehicle audio system before popping out of the car and playing tunes on the move.



JBL calls the BassPro Go a first-to-market audio system for use both in and out of the car. Inside the trunk, it docks easily into the included base station, connecting to the vehicle's audio system to use its active subwoofer and two passive radiators to increase pillar-rattling bass. JBL says it'll perform as well as an 8-in car subwoofer.

When you arrive at your destination and need some music, the BassPro Go removes and wirelessly connects to up to three mobile devices via Bluetooth, letting people take turns playing their own tracks. With its integrated JBL Connect+ technology, the BassPro Go can connect to other Connect-enabled speakers to create a bigger, louder system.

The new speaker features a rechargeable battery for up to 15 hours of on-the-go music play. It also has a USB port for charging smartphones and other gadgets in or out of the car. It's designed to hold up to rain and splashing with an IPX7 water rating.