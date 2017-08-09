A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat dressed up in its toughest outerwear and all-terrain hiking boots, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is an absolute force to be reckoned with. This was not in question coming out of its New York International Auto Show debut. What was a question was just how much it would cost to park the "most powerful and quickest SUV ever" in your driveway. Jeep gave the answer today, putting an US$85,900 sticker on its high-horsepower Grand Cherokee.



The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk goes up for order this Thursday, ahead of deliveries starting later this year. The $85,900 MSRP is before a $1,095 destination fee, so buyers are looking at just under $86,995 all told.

"As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market, and with its starting price of $85,900, there is no better value for a high-performance SUV," promises Jeep chief Mike Manley.

Ultimately consumers and drivers will decide if that's true, but to help sway them there's Trackhawk's 707-hp 6.2-liter V8. That big, supercharged engine puts out 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) and pushes the Trackhawk to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph (187 km/h). On the other end, the new Brembo braking system pulls things back from 60 to 0 mph in 114 ft (34.7 m). Top speed is listed at 180 mph (290 km/h).

Other highlights include Bilstein adaptive damping, a launch control system, a five-drive mode Selec-Track system, and on-demand 4WD with an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

If you're the type of buyer that prefers to see, touch and test-drive before signing your name on an order, you'll get your chance to see the Trackhawk in person when it starts arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017. Nine color options include two exclusives: Rhino and Redline 2, and other options include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Signature Leather interior package, dual-screen rear entertainment package, and 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

For more ins and outs of the new Trackhawk, check out our NYIAS coverage. To see more angles and action, check out the running footage below and our photo gallery.

Source: Fiat Chrysler