Here's something you don't see every day. Arcgency has transformed an old industrial crane in a Copenhagen harbor into something far more luxurious. Named the Krane, it has a plush multi-level interior that includes a spa, meeting room, sleeping quarters and lots of outdoor terrace space.

The Krane is accessed from a first floor reception area, which appears to be made from a repurposed shipping container – given the firm's past output, this makes sense. Climbing up the stairs, visitors reach a meeting room on the second floor that's surrounded by glazing.

Another set of stairs reveals the third floor. Here lies a large outdoor terrace area and a spa, which includes a couple of baths and a shower. The spa also has generously-proportioned windows, offering choice views of Nordhavn harbor, a site undergoing significant regeneration at the moment.

Up on the very top lies the private quarters, which measures 50 sq m (538 sq ft) and is suitable for two people. The interior is finished in black, as a nod to the crane's past as a coal loader. It includes a lounge area, double bed, bathroom, and a dining table. A kitchenette is tucked away within a storage unit and the room also has its own terrace.

"The Krane involved a 360-degree inside/outside approach," says Arcgency's Mads Møller. "Natural light directly affects how we feel in a space and our happiness overall. So we optimized the inside to capture natural daylight and set the stage for the views of the water outside.

Curating the perfect materials and carefully calibrating how the light reflects the surfaces and how that impacts the way people perceive their surroundings. Then there's the water outside. The water is probably 80 percent of the Krane experience."

The Krane's meeting room, spa and private retreat are available to rent separately, though we've no word on prices or availability.

Source: Arcgency