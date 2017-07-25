The Lamborghini Huracán Performante is quite the active traveler. Just a few months ago, it headed north and destroyed the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Now that it's summer, the high-performance Lamborghini is taking things a bit easier, having recently veered east for a relaxing boys' trip. Along with five other Huracáns, it accelerated, tunneled and switchbacked through the verdant hillsides, past the talus fields and below the plummeting waterfalls of Transylvania mountain country.



As you'll recall from the Performante's Geneva 2017 debut, the newest Huracán is absolutely optimized for fast, dynamic driving. Active aerodynamics, lightweight composites and suspension tuning squeeze the most possible performance out of the uprated 630-hp V10 engine. In fact, before the Performante even made its official debut, it proved itself with a 6:52.01 Nürburgring lap, besting every other street-legal production car that doesn't look like it belongs in a race series (Radical SR8LM).

That particular Lamborghini and the Transfagarasan, a beautiful, windy stretch of Romanian pavement Jeremy Clarkson once declared the world's best road, need no further embellishment to set a dramatic scene. But Lamborghini draws from the literary world to add another layer of intrigue.

"The convoy departed from the city of Sibiu, passed through the village of Cartisoara, and then twisted and turned rapidly on the numerous hairpin turns that cut through the Fagaras Mountains," Lamborghini writes. "The group of Lamborghinis then arrived at the highest point at Lake Balea and finally descended towards the impressive Vidraru dam, above which rise the ruins of the castle of Vlad III of Wallachia, who was the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Count Dracula. "



The six-car convoy had Huracáns of various specs, including four-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, Coupé, Spyder and, of course, Performante. Lamborghini figured a couple of folks 'round the world might want to have a look, so it put together the nice little piece of video below, along with some stunning photography you'll find in the gallery.

Source: Lamborghini