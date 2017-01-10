More bikes-with-bytes set to hit the road

It was just this month that we heard about the SpeedX Unicorn, a new road bike that features its own built-in computer. Well, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that SpeedX isn't the only company to be announcing such a beast. Last week at CES, Chinese electronics manufacturer LeEco unveiled its own computer-equipped Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike.







Previously having brought us the tech-laden Super Bike, LeEco's two new bicycles feature a handlebar-integrated computer with a 4-inch touchscreen, an Android 6.0-based operating system, a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, and a 6,000-mAh lithium-ion battery.

Among other things, the computer displays data such as current speed, distance travelled, elapsed time, calories burned, and turn-by-turn navigational cues. It can also play back music (both on- and offline) and communicate walkie-talkie-style with other Smart Bikes. Its sensor suite includes a GPS/GLONASS module, compass, accelerometer and barometer, plus wheel speed and crank speed sensors.

It should also be noted that the computer is compatible with third-party devices such as heart rate monitors and power meters, that use the ANT+ wireless protocol.

The bikes themselves feature head, tail and side lights, all of which come on automatically via an ambient light sensor. There's additionally an electronic horn, along with a theft alarm that notifies the owner via an app on their smartphone, and that tracks the location of the pilfered bike on a city map.

Some of the Smart Road Bike's specs include an aero Toray T700 carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebar and wheels; an SRAM Force 1 x 11 drivetrain; and a total weight of 18.5 lb (8.4 kg). For its part, the hardtail Smart Mountain Bike also features a carbon fiber frame and handlebars, along with an SR Suntour XCR Air front fork; 27.5-inch wheels; an SRAM NX 1 x 11 drivetrain; and SRAM hydraulic disc brakes. It weighs 26.9 lb (12.2 kg).