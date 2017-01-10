More bikes-with-bytes set to hit the road
It was just this month that we heard about the SpeedX Unicorn, a new road bike that features its own built-in computer. Well, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that SpeedX isn't the only company to be announcing such a beast. Last week at CES, Chinese electronics manufacturer LeEco unveiled its own computer-equipped Smart Road Bike and Smart Mountain Bike.
Previously having brought us the tech-laden Super Bike, LeEco's two new bicycles feature a handlebar-integrated computer with a 4-inch touchscreen, an Android 6.0-based operating system, a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, and a 6,000-mAh lithium-ion battery.
Among other things, the computer displays data such as current speed, distance travelled, elapsed time, calories burned, and turn-by-turn navigational cues. It can also play back music (both on- and offline) and communicate walkie-talkie-style with other Smart Bikes. Its sensor suite includes a GPS/GLONASS module, compass, accelerometer and barometer, plus wheel speed and crank speed sensors.
It should also be noted that the computer is compatible with third-party devices such as heart rate monitors and power meters, that use the ANT+ wireless protocol.
The bikes themselves feature head, tail and side lights, all of which come on automatically via an ambient light sensor. There's additionally an electronic horn, along with a theft alarm that notifies the owner via an app on their smartphone, and that tracks the location of the pilfered bike on a city map.
Some of the Smart Road Bike's specs include an aero Toray T700 carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebar and wheels; an SRAM Force 1 x 11 drivetrain; and a total weight of 18.5 lb (8.4 kg). For its part, the hardtail Smart Mountain Bike also features a carbon fiber frame and handlebars, along with an SR Suntour XCR Air front fork; 27.5-inch wheels; an SRAM NX 1 x 11 drivetrain; and SRAM hydraulic disc brakes. It weighs 26.9 lb (12.2 kg).
Both models should be available in the US in the second quarter of this year. There's no word yet on pricing.
Source: LeEco