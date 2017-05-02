The LG 43UD79-B monitor can display images from up to four sources at once in a variety of configurations

LG's latest monitor should tick all the boxes for those after a cleaner multiple monitor setup. With a screen size of 42.5 inches, the catchily named 43UD79-B can display a single source in 3840 x 2160 resolution full screen, or up to four screens of full HD from different sources all at once.

Boasting an IPS panel with a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, a 178-degree viewing angle and 60 Hz refresh rate, the monitor packs a total of seven ports around back. These include four HDMI ports (two HDMI 2.0 and two HDMI 1.4), one DisplayPort 1.2a input, one USB-C port that can take a DisplayPort signal, and an RS-232C terminal. There are also two USB 3.0 ports that allow a keyboard and mouse to be connected to control two computers at once, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two 10 W speakers built in.

The screen can be split in a variety of configurations, ranging from a single unified display, to two-, three- and four-screen setups. When displaying four screens of full HD video each "screen" will be roughly 21.3 inches in size, but the monitor also supports picture-in-picture (PIP), which lets you keep an eye on different sources while a 4K image takes up the entire display. You can switch between the various configurations with the included remote control.

While it looks like just the thing for financial wheelers and dealers, LG is also aiming the monitor at gamers with support for Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) to reduce input lag, and Black Stabilizer and Game Mode. It's also compatible with AMD's FreeSync, which reduces image tears and choppiness.

The 43UD79-B measures 967 x 648 x 275 mm (38.1 x 25.5 x 10.8 in) and weighs 15.9 kg (35 lb) with stand, and 967 x 575 x 71 mm (38.1 x 22.6 x 2.8 in) and 12.3 kg (22.1 lb) without.

It's set to go on sale in Japan on May 19 for around ¥83,000 (US$740).

Source: LG Japan