LG's floating speaker charges without missing a beat

The PJ9's levitating module houses a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker, while the base station below includes both the charger and subwoofer (Credit: LG )

Levitating Bluetooth speakers have been around for a few years now but remain a relatively niche gadget. LG Electronics aims to be the firm to bring them into the mainstream with its newly-unveiled model, the PJ9, which promises 10 hours of battery life and automatically descends to charge itself, without interrupting audio playback.

With its white, turbine blade-inspired design, LG's PJ9 is a nice looking little piece of kit. The floating section contains a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker and the base station below includes both charger and subwoofer.

When its battery begins to get low, the floating part of the speaker system will automatically descend to the base station and begin to charge wirelessly, without needing to stop music playback.

Unlike the Mars and Om/One models we covered, the PJ9 is also rated IPX7 compliant, the same waterproofing standard as the Apple Watch. Up to two devices can pair to the speaker simultaneously and LG says that the Dual Passive Radiator steup will help reproduce mid-range tones and highs.

"Our latest addition to our growing lineup of premium wireless audio devices is not only eye-catching but also communicates the message that LG is serious about bringing something different to the table," says Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG's Home Entertainment Company.