The countdown to Europe's biggest consumer tech show has begun, and LG is getting its upcoming projector announcements in early with new ultra short throw and portable models. The ProBeam UST laser projector can throw a huge HD image onto a wall from a few inches away, while the MiniBeam LED thrower rocks its own battery for movies on the move.

Though LG has announced the new projector additions more than a week before IFA opens its doors to the public, the company hasn't actually given too much away. Thanks to its I-shaped laser engine, the ProBeam UST is reported capable of throwing up a 100-inch Full 1080p HD image from just 12 cm (4.7 in) away from the wall or screen.



It can be placed on top of living room furniture when it's time for family movie night, rather than needing a special stand, and being so close to the wall means that no-one's shadow is going to blot out the picture when they get up from the sofa to replenish snacks or take a comfort break.



LG says its new ProBeam projector is 1.5 times brighter than the its previous UST model (but not as bright as its last ProBeam unit), at 1,500 ANSI lumens, which should be bright enough to watch content without having to dim the lights. A 150,000:1 contrast ratio should also make for crisp visuals.



The projector has a built-in auto keystone correction feature takes care of horizontal and vertical distortion for flexible placement options, can be connected to wireless speakers or headphone and includes LG's webOS Smart TV platform for access to streaming services. The company estimates that its light source should last up to 20,000 hours, which adds up to an awful lot of movies.



Little information has been released on the new MiniBeam projector. All we know is that it has a USB-C port for fast connection to modern mobile devices, and for juicing up its 9,000 mAh rechargeable battery. There's cooked-in Bluetooth, too, for wireless pairing with a powered speaker, or even a compatible car audio system for movie camp outs or entertainment for the kids in the back.



And that's about all LG is revealing for the moment. Detailed specs, pricing and availability are all yet to be revealed. More information will doubtless emerge during IFA, which runs September 1 - 6 in at Berlin's Messe.



