LG maintains the OLED TV faith with new 10-strong lineup

While a number of major names have returned to OLED TVs at this year's CES, LG never lost the faith and maintained its commitment to the technology. This year it's unveiling 10 new OLED models, including the new flagship 77-inch LG Signature OLED TV W that took out the 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award with its "Picture-on-Wall" design.







The 10-strong OLED lineup consists of the W7 and G7 models in 65- and 77-inch screen sizes, and the E7, C7 and B7 models in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The B7 and C7 series boast a "blade-slim" design, whereas the E7 and G7 series opt for a "Picture-on-Glass" look and the new W7 series sports the aforementioned "Picture-on-Wall" design.

In addition to running on LG's webOS smart TV platform and boasting an expanded color gamut and the limitless contrast ratio afforded by the perfect blacks of OLED technology, all models include Ultra Luminance technology that LG claims delivers greater brightness where needed.

All models also include Active HDR (high dynamic range), whereby each frame of the picture is processed and dynamic data inserted where necessary. LG says this approach allows the best picture, regardless of whether the original HDR content contains static or no metadata at all. All models also support the full variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and are ready to support Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology.

There's also a new HDR effect feature that is designed to bring some of the benefits of HDR to standard definition content by processing the picture frame by frame to increase brightness in certain areas, enhance contrast ratios and display more precise images. The new lineup is also the first to offer Dolby Atmos for that cinematic sound at home.

As the line-topper, the W7 features a thin profile, with the 65-inch model measuring just 2.57 mm thick and able to be mounted on the wall with magnetic brackets that eliminate any gap between the wall and the TV. Audio is delivered by up-firing speakers and boasts pixel-dimming control technology to render perfect blacks without any light leakage.