We're no strangers to standing desks here at New Atlas. Over the years, we've seen models in cardboard, mini units which are plonked atop a normal desk to get you up on your feet and motor-assisted designs that go up or down at the push of a button. The DK-05 from Lian Li falls into the latter category, but the chassis also doubles as a case for up two computers – meaning your work and gaming systems can rise up when you do.

The motor-assisted DK-05 can get as high as 118 cm (46.5 in), or get on down to 69 cm (27 in) – or anywhere inbetween. Constructed from aluminum and topped by tempered glass, there's 140 x 78 cm (55 x 31 in) of desk space up top for multi-monitor setups and all the usual desktop clutter, and a panel with height indicator, manual adjustment controls and programmable buttons sits to the right.

Open her up and you immediately see why the DK-05 is no ordinary standing desk. Under the hood is a dual-PC chassis with two extended ATX motherboard trays, giving power users the opportunity to take the PC off the floor and mount it inside the desk. Each tray has room for up to eight PCI or PCI Express expansion cards, as well as a power supply and four 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch storage drives.

There are mounting points for liquid cooling systems, trays ready for three 360 and one 480 mm radiators and the DK-05 comes with a dozen 120 mm fans already installed. Two front port panels cater for HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.0 and audio connectivity.



The DK-05 carries a rather hefty price tag of US$2,099.99 and is available now at Newegg. The video below shows the desk in action.



Source: Lian Li