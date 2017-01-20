Line 6 turns guitar amplification on its head

For the most part, when searching for an amplification setup to help your electric guitar rock some noise, you're faced with a couple of choices. You can go for an all-in-one combo model that puts amp and speaker(s) into a single cabinet or you can aim for a separate amp head and speaker cab. Line 6 has just announced a third option. Thanks to built-in speakers, the Spider V 240HC head unit can work as a stand-alone combo amp or be cabled to a speaker cabinet to create a stereo half stack.

The Spider V 240 HC has a full-range speaker system made up of two 4-inch speakers and two tweeters mounted inside the head module, meaning it can be used as a 50-watt practice combo or acoustic guitar amp. The speaker system can also be used for device-sourced music playback, and the amp can be used as a recording interface out of the box thanks to having its own USB port for connection to a computer or mobile device and access to a free download of Cubase LE recording software.

Connection to a Spider 412 cabinet (packing, as the name suggests, four 12-inch speakers) transforms the setup into a bi-amped 240-watt stereo half stack. Though the newly-updated Spider 412 has been optimized and aesthetically matched to the 240HC, Line 6 says that the new Spider V head/combo will work with most standard extension cabs.

As it's a modern Spider amp, the 240HC benefits from cooked in digital amp/cab modulations and effects, with over 10k tones ready and waiting in the cloud for use via the free Spider V Remote app for iOS/Android. The head/combo amp also has a 60-second looper to allow players to layer backing tracks to solo over, an included metronome and a selection of drum loops. And there's a built-in receiver for the Relay G10 wireless receiver, too, for cable-free stage roaming (with a Relay G10T transmitter – sold separately – plugged into the guitar's output jack, of course).