Logitech is the first to bring 4K resolution to webcams with its Brio 4K Pro

With the inexorable march of technology it may have been a matter of time, but Logitech is the first to bring 4K resolution to the humble webcam. And the tech goodness doesn't stop there, with the Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam also boasting HDR and Windows Hello support that enables users to login to using infrared-based facial recognition.



Logitech touts the Brio as "its best webcam ever," and who are we to argue. With the inclusion of Logitech's RightLight 3 with HDR, the company says the cam can handle low and bright lighting conditions – including the dreaded high-contrast and brightly backlit conditions that can see subjects become little more than shadowy blobs.

The camera has a default field of view (FOV) of 90 degrees, but this can be reduced to to 65 or 78 degrees via an optional software download. Video calling can be made at 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), 1080p (1920 x 1080) at 30 or 60 fps, or 720p (1280 x 720) at 30, 60 or 90 fps. A 5x digital zoom is also possible at 1080p.

With support for Windows Hello biometric authentication, Windows 10 users can also log into their PC using their face instead of entering a password. The camera also features an external privacy shutter and dual omni-directional microphones with noise cancellation built in, while the background replacement feature introduced on Logitech's C922 that lets users stream video with custom backgrounds makes a return.

Measuring 1 x 4 x 1 inch (27 x 102 x 27 mm) (H x W D) and weighing 2.2 oz (63 g), the Brio offers clip and tripod mounting options and connects via USB 2.0, Type A and USB 3.0 Type A and C connections.

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam is available now on Amazon for $199 in the US and €239 in Europe.