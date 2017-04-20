Concrete might seem like an odd material to make speakers out of, but it's not unheard of: Israeli artist Shmuel Linski exposed his concrete speakers a few years ago, and Digital Habits plonked down the PACO soon after. Now, for its first foray into the world of wireless speakers, Master and Dynamic is launching the MA770, an industrial-chic concrete block with supposedly superior acoustics and a range of input options.

Normally known for making earphones and headphones with premium sound and build quality (not to mention price), Master and Dynamic's debut speaker isn't just made of any old concrete: according to the company, it uses a special proprietary blend designed to improve the acoustics of the unit. That unusual material limits the color choice to a single option – gray – and obviously means the MA770 will be pretty heavy for a speaker, tipping the scales at 16 kg (35 lb).

Bass blasts from a pair of 4-inch woven Kevlar long-throw woofers, while a 1.5-inch titanium tweeter hits the higher notes. Those are tucked away behind a stainless steel grille, but magnets make that removable if you prefer the industrial concrete-and-exposed-component look. An aluminum control panel runs along the bottom.

Input can come from 3.5 mm auxiliary analog and TOSLINK optical ports in the back, or wirelessly over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The latter allows the MA770 to connect to Chromecast-enabled apps, so music can come straight from Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, Soundcloud, Deezer and Google Play, among others.

Master and Dynamic is currently taking preorders for the MA770, which carries a hefty price tag of US$1,800. That includes the speaker itself, a magnetic grille, a cloth cover and a 2 m (0.66 ft) power cable, and the company says customers should expect it to arrive at their door by May 16.

Source: Master and Dynamic