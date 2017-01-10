Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 50th with new AMG GT C Coupe

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a new addition to the performance-oriented team at the Detroit Auto Show, the AMG GT C. The coupe is also being treated to a special 50th anniversary model to celebrate Mercedes-AMG's half-centennial birthday. New refinements and power for the AMG GT and GT S models have additionally been made.







The Mercedes-AMG GT model line now includes the GT C as both a Coupe and Roadster, as well as the GT S and GT R higher-performance models. All AMG GT models are receiving technical updates, including more power. They all share the same 15-bar grille, which signals their kinship with the company's GT3 race car.

Engine updates mean more output for the GTs. Mercedes-AMG has given the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine a few tweaks, resulting in power upgrades. The standard AMG GT and GT Roadster now have an output of 476 horsepower (350 kW), a boost of 14 horses. To this is added a 30-point upgrade in torque, boosting to 630 Nm (465 lb-ft).

Similarly, the GT S model sees a 12-hp uptick to 522 (394 kW) and 670 Nm (from 650). The GT C models also get more muscle with 557 hp (410 kW) and 680 Nm (501 lb-ft). The chart-topping AMG GT R jumps to 585 horsepower (430 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.

This gives the Mercedes-AMG GT a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) speed of four seconds flat and a top speed of 304 km/h (189 mph). The Roadster retains that quickness, but loses 2 km/h in top speed due to weight. The GT S model runs that 0-100 in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 310 km/h (192 mph). GT C models have a 3.7-second 0-100 km/h time and a top speed of 317 and 316 km/h (197 mph) for the Coupe and Roadster, respectively. The big Mercedes-AMG GT R shaves a second off of that 0-100 km/h time and has a top speed of 318 km/h.

All of the AMG GT models include AIRPANEL active air management systems, which before were exclusively only on the GT R. These are vertical louvers in the bottom of the front apron for controlling air flow and improving aerodynamics at speed. The louvers open and close automatically, depending on engine component temperatures or when engine air requirements are high. AMG also moved the engine oil cooler to the front of the wheel arches to help lower engine cooling requirements so the louvers can remain closed more often.

Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50

Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit was the new AMG GT C Coupe model, which is paired to the Roadster unveiled in 2016. The first of the GT C's produced will be special Edition 50 models to commemorate this year being Mercedes-AMG's fiftieth anniversary.

The AMG GT C is 57 millimeters wider at the rear, compared to the GT and GT S models, giving it a wider track and to accommodate wider wheels (12 J x 20 vs 11J x 19). Shared with those models, though, is the GT C's active rear aerofoil, which extends at speed and retracts into the car's luggage compartment when not in use.

The AMG GT C shares the GT line's chassis and suspension system, with many major components being made of forged aluminum for lighter weight. The GT C has AMG RIDE CONTROL, an adaptive sport suspension also found in the GT R model. This electronically-controlled, active damper system changes almost instantaneously to conform to driving speed and road conditions.

Also shared with the GT R is the new GT C's rear-axle steering, which turns the rear wheels opposite the front to improve cornering stability and capability. This feature is optional on the GT S as well. This system works at speeds up to 100 km/h (62 mph). At speeds over 100 km/h, the rear wheels work in tandem with the front, which builds lateral force in the rear to improve grip characteristics and give better stability at higher speeds.

Yes, this means that drifting the Mercedes-AMG GT C and GT R is nearly impossible.

The AMG GT C Edition 50 has all of the same equipment as the standard GT C, but with two exclusive paint finishes as well as exclusive interior colors and trim. Paints include "designo graphite gray magno" and "deisgno cashmere white magno." Black chrome highlights are added to side skirt trim, the front splitter, and stripes in the air inlets of the grille; as well as to the fins on the air outlets on the front wings, rear diffuser moldings, and exhaust tailpipe trims. The AMG forged wheels are also treated with black chrome highlights.