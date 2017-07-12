Those who need musical motivation while working out may know that a phone is often an unwelcome, but essential, gym buddy. Mighty Audio has lightened the load with the Mighty music player, a small clip-on device that stores Spotify playlists offline without needing a phone. And with orders now shipping, the startup has announced an official partnership with Spotify.

The Mighty player looks a lot like a Spotify-enabled iPod Shuffle. Measuring 1.5 x 1.5 x 0.7 in (3.8 x 3.8 x 1.8 cm) and weighing just 0.7 oz (20 g), the screenless device is water resistant to raindrops and splashes. It's designed to clip onto clothing and can be controlled through physical buttons for skipping, pausing and playback. Mighty Audio claims a five-hour battery life, and its 8 GB of storage space can hold over 1,000 songs.

While Mighty Audio touts the device's ability to work without a phone, you will still need one to transfer the songs on there in the first place. This is done via Wi-Fi, and the phone app can also act as a controller if buttons aren't your thing. The Mighty player is compatible with both wired and wireless speakers and headphones, via 3.5 mm port or Bluetooth connectivity, respectively.

The device has obviously hinged on Spotify since the beginning, but the newly-announced partnership should help the player integrate even better with the streaming service. Currently, it does require a Spotify Premium account, and while it doesn't work with other services yet, Mighty Audio says it's in discussions to widen the net.

After running a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, the Mighty player began shipping the devices in June, and currently has them for sale on its website for US$85.99.

Source: Mighty Audio