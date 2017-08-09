Our regular Monterey Car Week auction preview lists no less than 113 cars with estimates exceeding US$1 million. Pictures, links to auction descriptions, all the key info precised.

1956 Aston Martin DBR1

Estimate: No official estimate but likely to sell for $20 million plus.

The RM Sotheby's press release calls it "the most important Aston Martin ever produced." Only five were made, and between them they won the 24 Hour of Le Mans and the World Sportscar Championship in 1959. The Aston Martin DBR1 is headed for auction at Monterey next month and expectations are of a sale price in excess of $20 million. See our extensive feature on this car.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 148

1995 McLaren F1

No Official Estimate but expect a price between $15 million and $20 million.

The McLaren F1 already began trashing established auction norms early in its life, and the price at auction has already climbed past the $10 million mark even though the car is just over 20 years old.

Only 64 road-legal F1s were ever built and this car is one of just seven F1s federalized by Ameritech for legal road use in the United States. Hence, it is expected to push the sale price beyond $15 million and maybe even past $20 million. If it goes beyond that price, it will threaten the auction record for the most expensive British car at auction (a Le-Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type that fetched $21,780,000).

The car is also expected to become the most expensive modern car at auction, beating the $13,750,000 paid for a 1998 McLaren F1 "LM-Specification" achieved during Monterey Car Week in 2015.



Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 73



1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Sport Cabriolet A

No Official Estimate

Given the rise of the Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial Roadster, it seems likely that the Cabriolet A, B and C versions will follow a similar price trajectory to the much rarer Spezial Roadster.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 257

1980 Ferrari 312 T5 Formula 1

No Official Estimate

Jody Scheckter's main car in the 1980 season following his 1979 title win. Didn't win a race despite carrying the number one plate.



Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 45

1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodynamico

No Official Estimate but can be expected to top $3 million.

A rare car that was at the very pinnacle of Ferrari's offerings. One of 35 Ferrari 400 Superamericas built and one of just 35 Aerodynamicos built. An award-winning car that can be expected to push the model record of $4.4 million set at Amelia Island in 2016.



Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 63

1958 Ferrari 250 GT "Tour De France"

No Official Estimate

But the model record stands at $13,200,000 (see the Top 100 most valuable cars of all time) and recent sales of the model include $7,862,554 in September, 2014, $7,273,054 in September, 2015 and $6,710,000 at Monterey in 2012.



Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 85

1970 Porsche 917K

Estimate: $13,000,000 to $16,000,000

One of the stars of Monterey Car Week (August 11-17) auctions this year will be a rare and brutally powerful Porsche 917K endurance racer with an amazing provenance. It set the fastest lap in the pre-Le Mans tests of 1970, was once owned by racing legend Jo Siffert (the car led his funeral procession) and was used by Steve McQueen's production company as both a camera and star car in the 1970 movie Le Mans. It then disappeared for 25 years and subsequently became one of the biggest "barn finds" in history when discovered in a warehouse outside Paris in 2001.



Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 044

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C

Estimate: $12,000,000 to $16,000,000

One of 12 GTB/Cs produced and raced extensively in period with many class and outright wins. Fully restored with original chassis and body, and matching numbers. Pebble Beach Concours award winner. A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale sold for $26,400,000 in 2014, and a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C sold for €5,712,000 ($7,860,622) in Monaco in 2014.



Official Auction Page: Gooding & Co Lot 120

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

Estimate: $8,500,000 to $10,000,000

The hardtop version of the car that became the famed 250 GT California Spider, the model record stands at $11,439,774 (£7,392,000) while a Competizione variant sold for $13,500,000 by Gooding in 2016.

Official Auction Page: RM-Sothebys Lot 220

1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype

Estimate: $6,000,000 to $8,000,000

The prototype of the world's fastest car at the time. Indeed, this prototype spawned the world's fastest car three times.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 147

1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight

No Official Estimate

These cars are rare with only 12 having been produced by the Jaguar factory. The most recent example to reach auction was in January 2017 when an identical car sold for $7,370,000. This car retains its original aluminum coachwork and matching-numbers alloy engine, so it is as authentic and original as possible.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 52

1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider

Estimate: $6,500,000 to $7,500,000

The third of only four 121 LMs built and raced by Scuderia Ferrari, with starts including the 1955 Mille Miglia and 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans (driven by Maurice Trintignant and Harry Shell), where it was timed at 181.15 mph.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 140

1956 Maserati 300S

Estimate: $6,000,000 to $7,000,000

This car was purchased in 1978 for $13,700, though its history was not known at that time. Maserati works driver Stirling Moss described the 300S Maserati as "one of the easiest, nicest, best-balanced sports-racing cars ever made ..." which is high praise from a driver who raced nearly everything of note during the 1950s.

Moss started 13 races in a Maserati 300S and he took over the drive in three further races after having begun the race in different cars. From 16 races in the Maserati 300S he won nine times, placed second on three occasions plus a third and a fifth place and two retirements.

He described the 300S as being "... strong and dependable, also quite like an Aston Martin DB3S in its general feel and responsiveness, but it was even better balanced and, in my experience, almost unburstable. Today, people rave about Ferrari's fantastic reliability. True, they used to spread it wider across the board amongst all their customers, but a decently-prepared 300S had a chassis which was infinitely superior to any front-engined sports Ferrari and although it lacked their wonderfully smooth and powerful V12 engines, its 6 cylinder was always man enough for the job..."

Stirling Moss wrote in his diary after a particularly challenging Buenos Aires 1,000 km race in Argentina in which he started in a 450 S Maserati but finished in a 300S when the 450S had mechanical failure: "It had been a wonderful race for me which I enjoyed enormously... This was my greatest drive. Car (300S) fabulous - 6,400 rpm and I braked at 250 meters, in 450S braking at 500 meters..."

This car was raced by "El Maestro," the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, who used it to win the 1957 Grand Prix of Portugal and both heats of the 1957 Grand Prix of Brazil. Ex-Fangio race cars account for two of the four most valuable cars ever sold. That makes the estimate of $6,000,000 to $7,000,000 particularly relevant as it offers legendary provenance at a discount, plus race-winning performance and handling for classic racers.



Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 38

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $7,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 036

1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo" by Fontana

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $7,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 152

1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe

Estimate: $5,500,000 to $6,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 249

1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sports Tourer

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $6,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 154

1954 Ferrari 500/735 Mondial Spider

Estimate: $4,000,000 to $5,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 252

1930 Bentley 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman's Saloon by Corsica

Estimate: $3,500,000 to $5,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 133

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta Zagato

Estimate: $4,000,000 to $5,000,000

The last of 21 Zagato Berlinettas built, delivered new to the United States and raced extensively in period.

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 027

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $4,500,000 to $4,700,000

With a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h), the LaFerrari contains a 949 hp hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) plus a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp, all transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System. This car has traveled just 209 miles from new.

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S80

1970 Porsche 908/03

$3,500,000 to $4,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 256

1928 Mercedes-Benz 26/120/180 Type S Sports 4

Estimate: $3,500,000 to $4,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 121

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,900,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 054

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 227

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

No Official Estimate

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S102

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I

Estimate: $3,000,000 to $3,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 033

1956 Maserati A6G/54 Gran Sport Spider

Estimate: $3,200,000 to $3,600,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 61

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate: $3,000,000 to $3,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 041

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy

Estimate: $2,900,000 to $3,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 241

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate: $2,750,000 to $3,250,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 218

1969 Ferrari 365 GTS

Estimate: $2,800,000 to $3,200,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 245

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy Long Nose

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 16

1972 Ferrari 365GTS/4 Daytona Spider

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 65

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S120

2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S94

2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S116

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate: $2,500,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 26

1935 Aston Martin Ulster Competition Sports

Estimate: $2,500,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 150

1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet by Vignale

Estimate: $2,250,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 142

1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT

Estimate: $2,400,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 048

2014 Pagani Huayra Tempesta

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 229

1954 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Coupe

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 128

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,700,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S108

2007 Maserati MC12 Corsa

Estimate: $2,300,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S85

2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S97

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 42

1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 021

1958 BMW 507 Series II

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 157

1964 Lotus Type 34

Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 82

2006 Lamborghini Concept S

Estimate:$1,800,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 233

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 163

1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Sport Berlinetta

Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,400,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 26

2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,200,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 165

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose

Estimate: $1,900,000 to $2,200,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S78

1966 Ferrari 275 GTS

Estimate: $1,850,000 to $2,200,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 81

1937 Delahaye 135 M Coupe

Estimate: $1,700,000 to $2,100,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 53

1966 Ferrari 275 GTS

Estimate: $1,700,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 014

1966 Shelby 427 Cobra

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 58

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 234

1939 Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 143

1940 BMW 328 Roadster

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 44

1958 Lister-Jaguar "Knobbly"

No Official Estimate

One of two identical cars delivered to Briggs Cunningham in 1958, the other car sold for $1,980,000 during Monterey Car Week 2013, then in May, 2014 in Monaco, it sold again for €1,176,000 million ($1,618,363).

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot F75

1996 Porsche 911 GT2

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,900,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S68

1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 129

1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 152

1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta Elaborata

Estimate: $1,400,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 149

1977 Porsche 935 Factory Race Car

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,750,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S90

1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe by Murphy

Estimate: $1,400,000 to $1,700,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 248

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

Estimate: $1,265,000 to $1,650,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S111

1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe

Estimate: $1,300,000 to $1,600,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 168

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,600,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 230

2017 Ferrari F12 TDF

Estimate: $1,350,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S79

1991 Ferrari F40

Estimate: $1,300,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 222

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 116

1963 Porsche 356 B Carrera 2 Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 134

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 239

1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 251

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 54

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 160

1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 123

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 024

1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 046

1964 Shelby 289 "Lindauer Cobra"

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 154

1936 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Offener Tourenwagen

No Official Estimate

This 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Offener Tourenwagen sold for $1,430,000 in 2014, and has subsequently had a full restoration. The rare and elegant touring car version of the famed 500 K, just four Tourenwagens are known to survive and the quality of the restoration was attested by a class award at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Could surprise with a multiple of the figure for which it last sold.



Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 246

1965 Aston Martin DB5

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 156

1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S113

1956 Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 77Ω

1964 Maserati 5000 GT Coupe by Michelotti

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 117

1995 Porsche 911 GT2

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 137

1937 Maserati 6CM

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 136

1925 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 243

1949 Aston Martin 2-Liter Sports "DB1" Le Mans

Estimate: $1,050,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 149

1990 Ferrari F40

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 87

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 018

1941 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet B

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 29

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Estimate: $1,050,000 to $1,250,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 24

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Sunray-DX Race Car

Estimate: $950,000 to $1,250,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 59

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 21

2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S72

2012 McLaren MP4-12C High Sport

Estimate: $950,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S128

1976 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 "Periscopio"

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 261

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 91

1993 Porsche 964 Carrera 3.8 RSR

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 050

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722S Roadster

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S82

1909 Thomas Flyer Model K 6-70 "FLYABOUT"

Estimate: $750,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 37

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

Estimate: $850,000 to $1,050,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S136

1938 Avions Voisin C28 Cabriolet by Saliot

Estimate: $800,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 253

1976 Porsche 934/935 IMSA

Estimate: $800,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S64

1953 Abarth 1100 Sport by Ghia

Estimate: $750,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 151

1959 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder by Frua

Estimate: $650,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 155

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight

Estimate: $875,000 to $950,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 129

1963 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX 2075

Estimate: $850,000 to $950,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 240