At 20 cm (7.9 in) longer than its predecessor, the latest Countryman is the biggest model in Mini's 57-year history, and with the ALL4 all-wheel drive system and even an integrated Picnic Bench available as options, Mini is helping the vehicle live up to its name. Italian company Autohome has now made it easier for Countryman owners to extend their outdoor stay with a roof tent specifically designed for the car.

Designed by Autohome in collaboration with the Mini Design Team, the special edition AirTop roof tent can be mounted on a Countryman's roof without requiring any tools. However, this will require a roof rail carrier accessory available from Mini. Once fitted, the unit looks like a transport box, with the fiber-glass housing aerodynamically shaped to reduce air resistance and wind noise.

Deploying the tent just involves releasing two safety clasps at the front and two at the rear, which will trigger four gas pressure springs to automatically raise the tent superstructure. This provides an interior height of 94 cm (37 in) above a cozy sleeping area for two measuring 2.1 x 1.3 m (6.9 x 4.3 ft) that houses a high-density mattress complete with cotton cover.

The rain proof tent features two doors and two windows with zips, with close-meshed nets to keep mozzies at bay on all openings and a battery-powered LED providing interior lighting. There's also luggage nets and pockets for storage, and the tent fabric is claimed to provide good ventilation, but good heat and noise insulation at the same time. An aluminum ladder is included for climbing up to tent floor level.

The special edition AirTop roof tent is available from Autohome in white or black to match the contrasting roof/side mirror caps of the Countryman. It's priced at €2,836 (US$3,100).

The video below shows the tent being raised and lowered.

Source: BMW