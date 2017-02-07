Moment has been creating photography accessories for iPhones for a few years, and its current Kickstarter campaign could bring refreshed perks to Apple's latest flagships as well. Its proposed battery cases, photography cases and wide lenses aim to bring DSLR-like functions to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The battery cases add 2,500 mAh or 3,000 mAh worth of juice to the 7 and 7 Plus, respectively, meant to let you shoot all day without worrying about your phone's battery. It also adds a shutter button to the outer edge of the display, an area on which to mount Moment's lenses and a strap that can be worn around the neck or wrist for easy access.

The photography cases, which are available in black or walnut, offer similar benefits without the battery boost. All of Moment's cases work with the accompanying app to give you further control over your iPhone's camera, such as the ability to half-press the shutter button and freeze the camera.

Moment's newest wide lens accessory is upgraded to accommodate the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which introduced larger apertures, and of course, the 7 Plus' dual lenses. Wide angle lenses help you capture a larger scene, and Moment claims its newest edition offers better edge-to-edge clarity than previous versions.

The Kickstarter campaign includes several package deals for backers, starting at US$20 for an early-shipping Photo Case, all the way to a $349 Deluxe Kit than contains a battery photo case, three kinds of Moment lenses and lens caps, a leather wrist strap, lens pens for cleaning and a carrying case.