Respected industry commentator Edward Legge best summed up the auction results of Monterey Car Week 2017 as "better than expected." He continued: "In fact, to put the sales in context against a background of global political and economic uncertainty, we could probably find three more words to describe them – pretty darn good."

To put it in context, we don't need to go back too far. Just over a decade ago, $50 million in sales was a good year in Monterey. Compared to 2004, nearly three times as many cars are offered, twice as many are sold and revenues have increased seven fold.

As David Attenborough so succinctly put it, "someone who believes in infinite growth is either a madman or an economist." So maybe having a passion that pays for itself in the medium term is not such bad business after all.

Every car is different though, and they're all lovable in their own way. That's why we favor being able to present images of each car and the price it fetched and offer the links so readers can quickly examine the provenance and more images. It's that granularity and the ability to easily see the key factors that we hope is working for you.

Our regular Monterey Car Week auction preview listed no less than 113 cars with estimates exceeding US$1 million. Read on for pictures of the most valuable cars and what happened to them.

$22,550,000 | 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Number 1

The RM Sotheby's press release called it "the most important Aston Martin ever produced." Only five were made, and between them they won the 24 Hour of Le Mans and the World Sportscar Championship in 1959. The DBR1 also won the 1000 km Nürburgring race in 1957, 1958 and 1959, forever validating it had found the ideal balance of performance and handling to conquer endurance racing on the most demanding track in the world. This car won the third of those victories and helped dethrone Ferrari for the world title in 1959.

It is now the most expensive Aston Martin, the most expensive British car and the seventh most expensive automobile ever to sell at auction. It unseats a Le-Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type that previously held the British record at $21,780,000.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 148

$15,620,000 | 1995 McLaren F1

No Official Estimate

Yet another record for the McLaren F1 and illustrative of a better informed marketplace bestowing historical perspective early on a milestone of automotive engineeering. Most collectible cars were made before 1970. The F1 is in its twenties, but already showing signs that it will challenge the Ferrari 250 GTO as the world's most desirable car.

Only 64 road-legal F1s were ever built and this car is one of just seven F1s federalized by Ameritech for legal road use in the United States.



Composite structure, naturally aspirated, the fastest road car in the world and then the rare feat of dominating Le Mans in a roadcar at the first attempt ... fairytales all round.

The F1 was already the most expensive modern car at auction, courtesy of the $13,750,000 paid for a 1998 McLaren F1 "LM-Specification" in Monterey 2015.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 73

$14,520,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C

Estimate: $12,000,000 to $16,000,000

One of 12 GTB/Cs produced and raced extensively in period with many class and outright wins. This car is fully restored with original chassis and body, and matching numbers, plus it's a Pebble Beach Concours award winner. A 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale sold for $26,400,000 in 2014, and a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C sold for €5,712,000 ($7,860,622) in Monaco in 2014.

Official Auction Page: Gooding & Co Lot 120

$14,080,000 | 1970 Porsche 917K

Estimate: $13,000,000 to $16,000,000

A brutally powerful Porsche 917K endurance racer with an amazing provenance. It set the fastest lap in the pre-Le Mans tests of 1970, was once owned by racing legend Jo Siffert (the car led his funeral procession) and was used by Steve McQueen's production company as both a camera and star car in the 1970 movie Le Mans. It then disappeared for 25 years and subsequently became one of the biggest "barn finds" in history when discovered in a warehouse outside Paris in 2001.

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 044

$8,305,000 | 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta

Estimate: $8,500,000 to $10,000,000

The hardtop version of the car that became the famed 250 GT California Spider, the model record stands at $11,439,774 (£7,392,000) while a Competizione variant sold for $13,500,000 by Gooding in 2016. It sure is pretty.

Official Auction Page: RM-Sothebys Lot 220

$8,000,000 | 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight

No Official Estimate

One of 12, the most recent example to reach auction ( January 2017) sold for $7,370,000. This car retains its original aluminum coachwork and matching-numbers alloy engine, so it is as authentic and original as possible. A GTO beater on its day in period, but not on the auction block, which is ironic considering it is the most desirable variant of the car Enzo Ferrari called "the most beautiful car in the world."

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 52

$6,765,000 | 1959 Aston Martin DB4GT Prototype

Estimate: $6,000,000 to $8,000,000

The prototype of the world's fastest car at the time. Indeed, this prototype spawned the world's fastest car three times. Two telephone bidders duked it out with the two RM-Sotheby representatives standing side by side. That's the RM in RM Sothebys behind 9334: Rob Meyers.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 147

$5,720,000 | 1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider

Estimate: $6,500,000 to $7,500,000

The third of only four 121 LMs built and raced by Scuderia Ferrari, with starts including the 1955 Mille Miglia and 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans (driven by Maurice Trintignant and Harry Shell), where it was timed at 181.15 mph.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 140

No Sale | 1980 Ferrari 312 T5 Formula 1

Jody Scheckter's main car in the 1980 season following his 1979 title win. It didn't win a race despite carrying the number one plate.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 45

No Sale | 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodynamico

A rare car that was at the very pinnacle of Ferrari's offerings. One of just 35 Aerodynamicos built. It had been expected to push the model record of $4.4 million set at Amelia Island in 2016.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 63

No sale | 1958 Ferrari 250 GT "Tour De France"

The model record stands at $13,200,000 (see the Top 100 most valuable cars of all time) and recent sales of the model include $7,862,554 in September, 2014, $7,273,054 in September, 2015 and $6,710,000 at Monterey in 2012. Not this time however.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 85

No sale: 1956 Maserati 300S

Estimate: $6,000,000 to $7,000,000

This car was purchased in 1978 for $13,700, though its history was not known at that time. Maserati works driver Stirling Moss described the 300S Maserati as "one of the easiest, nicest, best-balanced sports-racing cars ever made ..." which is high praise from a driver who raced nearly everything of note during the 1950s.

Moss started 13 races in a Maserati 300S and he took over the drive in three further races after having begun the race in different cars. From 16 races in the Maserati 300S he won nine times, placed second on three occasions plus a third and a fifth place and two retirements.

Moss described the 300S as being "... strong and dependable, also quite like an Aston Martin DB3S in its general feel and responsiveness, but it was even better balanced and, in my experience, almost unburstable. Today, people rave about Ferrari's fantastic reliability. True, they used to spread it wider across the board amongst all their customers, but a decently-prepared 300S had a chassis which was infinitely superior to any front-engined sports Ferrari and although it lacked their wonderfully smooth and powerful V12 engines, its 6 cylinder was always man enough for the job..."

Stirling Moss wrote in his diary after a particularly challenging Buenos Aires 1,000 km race in Argentina in which he started in a 450 S Maserati but finished in a 300S when the 450S had mechanical failure: "It had been a wonderful race for me which I enjoyed enormously... This was my greatest drive. Car (300S) fabulous - 6,400 rpm and I braked at 250 meters, in 450S braking at 500 meters..."

This car was also raced by "El Maestro," the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, who used it to win the 1957 Grand Prix of Portugal and both heats of the 1957 Grand Prix of Brazil. Ex-Fangio race cars account for two of the four most valuable cars ever sold. That makes the estimate of $6,000,000 to $7,000,000 particularly relevant as it offers legendary provenance at a discount, plus race-winning performance and handling for classic racers.

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 38

$4,840,000 | 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $7,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 036

$4,500,000 | 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export "Uovo"

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $7,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 152

$5,335,000 | 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Series III Coupe

Estimate: $5,500,000 to $6,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 249

No sale | 1928 Mercedes-Benz S-Type 26/180 Sports Tourer

Estimate: $5,000,000 to $6,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 154

$3,850,000 | 1954 Ferrari 500/735 Mondial Spider

Estimate: $4,000,000 to $5,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 252

$3,410,000 | 1930 Bentley 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman's Saloon by Corsica

Estimate: $3,500,000 to $5,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 133

$4,400,000 | 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta Zagato

Estimate: $4,000,000 to $5,000,000

The last of 21 Zagato Berlinettas built, delivered new to the United States and raced extensively in period.

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 027

$4,400,000 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $4,500,000 to $4,700,000

With a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h), the LaFerrari contains a 949 hp hybrid power unit comprising the most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 in the world (6.3 liters producing 788 hp) plus a 161 hp electric motor for a total 949 hp, all transmitted via a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox with energy harvested via a HY-KERS Kinetic Energy Recovery System. This car has traveled just 209 miles from new.

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S80

$3,575,000 | 1970 Porsche 908/03

$3,500,000 to $4,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 256

No sale | 1928 Mercedes-Benz 26/120/180 Type S Sports 4

Estimate: $3,500,000 to $4,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 121

$3,520,000 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,900,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 054

$3,410,000 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

Estimate: $3,300,000 to $3,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 227

$3,450,000 | 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

No Official Estimate

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S102

$3,162,500 | 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I

Estimate: $3,000,000 to $3,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 033

No sale | 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Gran Sport Spider

Estimate: $3,200,000 to $3,600,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 61

$3,575,000 | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy

Estimate: $2,900,000 to $3,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 241

$3,025,000 | 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate: $2,750,000 to $3,250,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 218

$2,722,500 | 1969 Ferrari 365 GTS

Estimate: $2,800,000 to $3,200,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 245

$3,080,000 | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy Long Nose

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 16

No sale | 1972 Ferrari 365GTS/4 Daytona Spider

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 65

No sale | 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000 High Bid: $2,700,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S120

$2,860,000 | 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S94

$2,585,000 | 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Sport Cabriolet A

Given the rise of the Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial Roadster, it seems likely that the Cabriolet A, B and C versions will follow a similar price trajectory to the much rarer Spezial Roadster.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 257

$2,350,000 | 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse

Estimate: $2,700,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S116

$2,519,000 | 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Estimate: $2,500,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 26

$2,172,500 | 1935 Aston Martin Ulster Competition Sports

Estimate: $2,500,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 150

$2,255,000 | 1952 Ferrari 342 America Cabriolet by Vignale

Estimate: $2,250,000 to $3,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 142

$2,500,000 | 1974 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 TT

Estimate: $2,400,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 048

$2,420,000 | 2014 Pagani Huayra Tempesta

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 229

No sale | 1954 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Coupe

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,800,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 128

No sale | 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,700,000 High bid: $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S108

No sale | 2007 Maserati MC12 Corsa

Estimate: $2,300,000 to $2,500,000 High Bid: $1,700,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S85

$2,100,000 | 2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,200,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S97

$2,040,500 | 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 42

$1,650,000 | 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Series V Gran Sport

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 021

$2,750,000 | 1958 BMW 507 Series II

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 157

$1,150,000 | 1964 Lotus Type 34

Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 82

$1,320,000 | 2006 Lamborghini Concept S

Estimate:$1,800,000 to $2,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 233

$2,585,000 | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 163

No sale | 1939 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Sport Berlinetta

Estimate: $1,800,000 to $2,400,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 26

$2,000,000 | 2015 McLaren P1

Estimate: $2,000,000 to $2,200,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 165

No Sale | 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose

Estimate: $1,900,000 to $2,200,000 High Bid: $1,600,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S78

$1,550,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS

Estimate: $1,850,000 to $2,200,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 81

No Sale | 1937 Delahaye 135 M Coupe

Estimate: $1,700,000 to $2,100,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 53

$1,700,000 | 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS

Estimate: $1,700,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 014

No sale | 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 58

$2,172,500 | 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 234

$1,512,500 | 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 143

$605,000 | 1940 BMW 328 Roadster

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $2,000,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 44

No sale | 1958 Lister-Jaguar "Knobbly"

No Official Estimate | High Bid: $1,600,000

One of two identical cars delivered to Briggs Cunningham in 1958, the other car sold for $1,980,000 during Monterey Car Week 2013, then in May, 2014 in Monaco, it sold again for €1,176,000 million ($1,618,363).

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot F75

No Sale | 1996 Porsche 911 GT2

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,900,000 High Bid: $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S68

$1,540,000 | 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 129

$1,595,000 | 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe

Estimate: $1,500,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 152

$1,485,000 | 1953 Fiat 8V Berlinetta Elaborata

Estimate: $1,400,000 to $1,800,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 149

No sale | 1977 Porsche 935 Factory Race Car

Estimate: $1,600,000 to $1,750,000 High Bid: $800,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S90

$1,430,000 | 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe by Murphy

Estimate: $1,400,000 to $1,700,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 248

$1,045,000 | 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

Estimate: $1,265,000 to $1,650,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S111

$1,430,000 | 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe

Estimate: $1,300,000 to $1,600,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 168

$1,842,500 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,600,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 230

$1,250,000 | 2017 Ferrari F12 TDF

Estimate: $1,350,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S79

$1,540,000 | 1991 Ferrari F40

Estimate: $1,300,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 222

$1,265,000 | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 116

$1,250,000 | 1963 Porsche 356 B Carrera 2 Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 134

$1,485,000 | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 239

$1,375,000 | 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,250,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 251

$1,265,000 | 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 54

$1,347,500 | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 160

$572,000 | 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,500,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 123

$1,300,000 | 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 024

$1,056,000 | 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 046

1964 Shelby 289 "Lindauer Cobra"

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 154

$1,540,000 | 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Offener Tourenwagen

No Official Estimate

This 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500 K Offener Tourenwagen sold for $1,430,000 in 2014, and has subsequently had a full restoration. The rare and elegant touring car version of the famed 500 K, just four Tourenwagens are known to survive and the quality of the restoration was attested by a class award at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 246

No sale |1965 Aston Martin DB5

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 156

$1,045,000 | 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort

Estimate: $1,200,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S113

$1,133,000 | 1956 Ferrari 250GT Berlinetta

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 77Ω

$1,017,500 | 1964 Maserati 5000 GT Coupe by Michelotti

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 117

$1,000,000 | 1937 Maserati 6CM

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,400,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 136

$1,155,000 | 1925 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix

Estimate: $1,100,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 243

No sale | 1949 Aston Martin 2-Liter Sports "DB1" Le Mans

Estimate: $1,050,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 149

$1,457,500 | 1990 Ferrari F40

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 87

$1,677,500 | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 018

$929,500 | 1941 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet B

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,300,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 29

$1,089,000 | 1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Estimate: $1,050,000 to $1,250,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 24

No Sale: 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Sunray-DX Race Car

Estimate: $950,000 to $1,250,000

Official Auction Description: Worldwide Auctioneers Lot 59

No sale | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 21

No sale: 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Estimate: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000 High Bid: $900,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S72

No sale | 2012 McLaren MP4-12C High Sport

Estimate: $950,000 to $1,200,000 High Bid: $600,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S128

$1,034,000 | 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 "Periscopio"

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,200,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 261

$ 919,600 | 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 91

$946,000 | 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera 3.8 RSR

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Gooding & Co Lot 050

No sale | 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722S Roadster

Estimate: $900,000 to $1,100,000 High Bid: $725,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S82

No sale | 1909 Thomas Flyer Model K 6-70 "FLYABOUT"

Estimate: $750,000 to $1,100,000

Official Auction Description: Bonhams Lot 37

No sale | 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

Estimate: $850,000 to $1,050,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S136

No sale | 1938 Avions Voisin C28 Cabriolet by Saliot

Estimate: $800,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 253

No sale |1976 Porsche 934/935 IMSA

Estimate: $800,000 to $1,000,000 High Bid: $775,000

Official Auction Description: Mecum Lot S64

$891,000 | 1953 Abarth 1100 Sport by Ghia

Estimate: $750,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 151

$605,000 | 1959 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder by Frua

Estimate: $650,000 to $1,000,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 155

No sale: 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight

Estimate: $875,000 to $950,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 129

$803,000 | 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX 2075

Estimate: $850,000 to $950,000

Official Auction Description: RM-Sothebys Lot 240