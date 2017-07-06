Rugged hammocks have become a popular way to enjoy the outdoors lately, but for all the clever modular solutions we've covered, none have integrated a sleeping bag. Outdoor Vitals is trying to change that with the MummyPod, a sleeping bag for campers who want an all-in-one solution to stay warm while hanging around on cold nights.

Outdoor Vitals is billing the MummyPod as an integrated "sleep system." It's made up of three basic parts, all of which can be purchased separately or combined to create the fully formed chrysalis pictured above. The base hammock is able to hold 300 lb (136 kg), and attaches to sturdy trees with double-looped polyester straps securing 7/64-in whoopie straps. The hammock by itself weighs just 13.4 oz (379 g).

The sleeping bag is remarkably easy to attach to the hammock. To start with, you simply feed the hammock through the unzipped foot-box of the sleeping bag and pass it out the head hole. Once it's hanging loosely around the hammock, it's simply a matter of securing it to same tree (or stand) as the hammock, and tightening the included cables to make sure the bag isn't drooping.

There are a few different bags on offer, starting with a synthetic-lined version rated to 30° F (-1° C) and running to a down-lined sleeping bag rated to 0° F (-18° C). All the bags are made of water-resistant RipStop fabric, and the zippers are all YKK units designed to minimize snagging. The final piece of the puzzle is a hexagonal tarpaulin, designed to hang above the hammock and protect you from the elements.

Given it's designed to be carried deep into the wilderness, it should come as no surprise that the team at Outdoor Vitals has worked to make the MummyPod as small and light as possible. The complete sleep system – hammock, tarp and sleeping bag – weighs just 4.4 lb (2 kg), and packs up to slightly larger than the average sleeping bag.

Outdoor Vitals is seeking funding on Kickstarter, where it has raised almost US$31,000 over its $15,000 goal with 21 days remaining. Pledging $55 is enough to secure you a suspension hammock, $59 secures an early-bird tarpaulin and $114 pays for the cheapest sleeping bag. A pledge of $198 is the cheapest way to get your hands on a full sleep system, while the most expensive down system is worth $364.

If things go to plan, deliveries should start before the end of the month. This isn't the first product Outdoor Vitals has created – the company has been around for a number of years – which should instil a little more confidence that the product will actually "get off the ground" if it meets its funding goals.

You can check out a guide to setting the MummyPod up below.

Source: Outdoor Vitals