The best tech bargains for the new year

Ring in the new year with some new gear

Looking to update your laptop, finally get that 4K TV or just treat yourself to a sneaky 2017 toy? We have collected all the best new year deals including a pretty solid discount on an Alienware laptop and some hefty deals on Samsung UHD TVs.







Computers and VR

After 2016 was labelled "the year of VR" you are probably thinking it's time to upgrade your system to get VR-ready. This Alienware laptop deal from Dell is a pretty solid way to jump into VR territory with their new 17 inch model packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD + 1TB Hard drive, and GTX 1070. You can save $425 right now using the coupon code "Alienware425" bringing the price down to a competitive $1749.99.

If you are more of an old school desktop person then you can snag a great discount on the new Alienware Aurora R5 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive & GTX 1060. Save $280 bringing the total down to $1249.99 using coupon code "Alienware280".

If mobile VR is more your thing then now is the time to grab a Gear VR headset from Samsung. Save 40% and get free shipping with the headsets going for just $59.99 until the 7th of January.

It's also a perfect time to get a new monitor with Dell discounting all their UltraSharp Monitors by 25%. Our pick of the bunch is the massive 34 inch Curved Ultrawide monitor, great for graphics heavy work or those who work with scores of tabs open.

Televisions

Samsung have some huge discounts going on their HD and UHD televisions. All of these deals end on the January 7, so get in quick.

Save 62% on a Samsung 55" Class J6201 Full HD LED TV. Regular price is $1,199.99 but the discount brings it down to $599.99. Plus free shipping on all sales right now.

Our top picks go to the big discounts on their KU7000 series of 4K UHD TVs. Now seems to be the time to finally go 4K with $450 slashed from the 49-inch model bringing its price down to $649.99, and a huge $1000 off the the 65-inch model bringing it down to $1199.99. Again Samsung offer free shipping, making this a pretty incredible early 2017 bargain.

Drones, robots and toys

The best drone deal going around at the moment is this $250 discount on the DJI Phantom 4 from Geek Buying. Use coupon code "PRPTVKJG" on checkout to get the bargain.

Still haven't entered the robot vacuum cleaner market? Samsung has a tidy 21% discount going on its POWERbot Essential Robot Vacuum, saving you $150 off the regular price.

Let's forget about pragmatic purchases for a moment and maybe consider it time to treat yourself to some new year's toys.

The Qwerkywriter from ThinkGeek is a retro mechanical keyboard for those that love the feel of old typewriters but still want to live in a techno-world. Connecting to any device via Bluetooth, the clicky old-school keyboard is currently going for 38% off its regular retail at $249.99.